Why the Chiefs Should Target Star Wide Receiver
Andy Reid has compiled the NFL’s best record over the last 10 years. He and general manager Brett Veach have kicked tires on plenty of smart additions as they’ve won three of their five Super Bowl appearances. So, don’t be surprised if they’ve already reached out to Davante Adams.
Released on Tuesday by the Jets, who will save $29.9 million in making the move, Adams could be an intriguing and stable addition for Patrick Mahomes. Last year, the Chiefs started seven different players at wide receiver. And with Rashee Rice returning to health in 2025, and Xavier Worthy looking to pick up where he left off in the Super Bowl, Adams would be a strong complement to Reid’s offense.
Kansas City could line up Adams at its X receiver, insert Rice in the slot and utilze Worthy as the NFL's fastest flanker.
Rice, Worthy, Skyy Moore and Nikko Remigio are the only Chiefs wide receivers under contract. DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman -- who wore Adams' familiar No. 17 in Kansas City -- are all due to hit free agency next week.
That means the Chiefs could be in the market for Adams, who had no remaining guaranteed dollars on his Jets contract. Kansas City also could be an attractive destination for Adams because Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have a destination.
Last month, the Jets told the future Hall of Fame quarterback they were moving on without him. Now, Rodgers could be on the outside looking in as teams like the Steelers, Raiders, Giants and Vikings explore their options on their current rosters, potentially in free agency with Sam Darnold, and the draft. Rodgers may wind up waiting for an unexpected injury to open a need before joining his team.
Adams is expected to sign long before that. The six-time Pro Bowler has consistently said in recent years that he would take less production for the opportunity to win a Super Bowl. That opens the door to teams like Baltimore, Kansas City or even a return to Green Bay, which selected Adams in the second round of the 2014 draft.
And if Adams chooses Kansas City, the wide receiver has an interesting history in the city. After cameras caught him shoving a cameraman to the ground following a 2022 loss at Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL closed its investigation into the incident without discipline. Adams apologized for the incident.
A 12th-year NFL veteran, Adams has played in 164 games with 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns on 957 career receptions. He led the NFL in touchdown catches with 18 in 2020 and 14 in 2022.
