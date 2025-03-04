Jets' Davante Adams Tied To NFC Contender After Rocky NY Stint
The New York Jets did the best that they could do in 2024 to put the roster in the best position to contend in the AFC.
New York acquired Haason Reddick before the season from the Philadelphia Eagles and eventually landed Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets didn't sit back and added plenty of firepower, but things didn't click.
The Jets finished the season with a 5-12 record and now changes have already started coming. The Jets brought in Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to help build the roster as the team's general manager. New York announced its intention to move on from Aaron Rodgers and it has been reported that the team will be moving on from Adams as well.
There was some chatter that he was placed on the trade block, but he reportedly was released likely thanks to his massive cap hit over $38 million for the 2025 season.
Where could he go on the open market? There have been rumors that Adams and Rodgers could reunite elsewhere but that isn't a guarantee. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani and Garrett Podell made a list of projected landing spots for Adams and had the Green Bay Packers as an option.
"There's been a public effort by the faces of the Packers to recruit Adams to return home to Green Bay," Dajani and Podell said. "Packers All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney tweeted "Mannnnnnnnnn pull back up!" while tagging Adams' account directly after he spoke about Green Bay's potential desire to add a veteran receiver in the offseason on the "Up and Adams" show with Kay Adams. Adams himself highlighted a veteran wide receiver as one of Green Bay's areas of need with the franchise fielding the youngest team in the NFL in both 2023 and 2024...
"Packers Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs echoed the sentiment multiple times that Green Bay needs a veteran wide receiver on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. When quarterback Jordan Love was directly asked on the "Up and Adams" show about Adams, Love, who sat on the bench for the final two years of Adams' Packers tenure, said he wouldn't be mad at a Green Bay reunion...This move makes a lot of sense. The Packers young receivers can learn a thing or two from one of the NFL's most precise route runners, and Love gets a go-to target in crucial third-down and red zone situations."
Adams obviously began his NFL career with the Packers. It seems like he's going to be somewhere else in 2025. Could it be back in Green Bay?
