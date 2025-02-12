Will Chiefs Lose Significant Contributor?
The Kansas City Chiefs have more than a few position groups on their roster worth watching this offseason.
Ryan Young of CBS Sports analyzed the most pressing needs of every team this offseason. Following their embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Young believes the Chiefs could lose multiple players in free agency that have been critical to their success over the past few seasons.
Young listed offensive lineman Trey Smith, linebacker Nick Bolton, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as critical players the Chiefs could enter next season without. While Bolton and Hopkins are valuable, losing Smith would mean the Chiefs lose one of the better offensive linemen in the National Football League.
This would be a significant loss to a Chiefs team whose offensive line just let them down in the Super Bowl with Smith on the roster. Moving forward without him would undoubtedly impact the team's continuity along a critical position group.
"Smith is in line for a massive deal this offseason, so he’s likely going to be out the door after being a staple on the Chiefs’ offensive line during their Super Bowl runs in recent years," Young said. "If he plays it right, he could be the highest-paid guard in the league — and the Chiefs don’t really have the money to match that. Bolton and Reed have both said they want to return next season, which would help keep their defense together.
"A good chunk of the Chiefs’ wide receiver room will hit free agency, too," Young said. "While some departures would hurt more than others — Hopkins is probably too expensive to bring back — rebuilding and providing Mahomes with reliable targets has to be a priority for the Chiefs this summer."
The Chiefs have the best quarterback and arguably the best head coach in the NFL on their team, both of whom are good enough to keep the Chiefs competitive in almost every game they play. However, as his two Super Bowl losses proved, even Mahomes needs a solid team around him, specifically on the offensive line.
Still, the chance to block for or catch passes from Mahomes should be enough to entice more than a few free agents this summer looking for advantageous situations for their respective careers.
