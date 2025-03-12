Will Jaylon Moore Fix the Chiefs' Left Tackle Problem?
Last season, Jaylon Moore was out protecting San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy after perennial All-Pro veteran Trent Williams went down with an injury that caused him to miss the final 7 games of the regular season.
Fast forward to Monday, Moore agreed to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, as he will now be protecting QB Patrick Mahomes in the upcoming season. Moore, 27, agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million, with $21.24M guaranteed. Once the new league year starts on Wednesday (4 p.m. Eastern), it'll be a done deal.
The main reason that the Chiefs brought him in was to throw him at left tackle, a position that has continously haunted Kansas City for years on end. Last season, the Chiefs threw all sorts of fixes at the problem: from drafting tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 draft, to even moving their Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney to the edge for a test run. And yet, the Chiefs still entered the offseason with no long-term solution. Now it's Jaylon Moore's time to shine.
Moore is more underrated than people think. Originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he's only started 12 games out of a total of 55 in his entire career. This past season, Moore started the most games in his career (5) because of the Williams injury.
Starting in weeks 12-16, Moore too sustained a hefty quadriceps injury that led him to land on injured reserve and miss the final two games of the season. Now on the Chiefs, he'll likely be the guy they lean on at the left end of the line, but I think he'd be a great fit.
Moore is believed to have been the Chiefs' No. 1 priority when Ravens' tackle Ronnie Stanley signed a long-term deal to stay in Baltimore and pull out of free agency. Moore was signed relatively quick on Monday, within the first minutes of the FA window opening.
The Chiefs have made continuous changes to their offensive line ever since their heartbreaking loss in February. Until now, they tagged their star guard Trey Smith, and traded an aging Joe Thuney for draft picks. Only time will tell if getting Jaylon Moore was the right decision.
