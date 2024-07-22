Xavier Worthy Not Seen at Training Camp Practice — Reports
Monday marks the Kansas City Chiefs' second full-team training camp practice of the summer, although a handful of players aren't getting on-field work. One particular offensive weapon headlines the group following a big-time performance on Sunday.
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the No. 28 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, wasn't spotted on the field to start practice. Multiple reports confirmed his absence, but no reason for it was provided by the club when team and individual drills began.
- Update: Worthy's absence on Monday is due to an illness, per the team. Joseph missed practice due to personal reasons.
While not confirmed to be related – there are various reasons a player can miss practice – this absence could stem from a nagging hamstring injury the first-round selection is dealing with. The ailment held Worthy out of OTA work, then he returned to camp practice last week with a sleeve on his leg. Speaking to the media after practice midweek, he said the injury is "getting better" and he was "feeling good" as he got back on the field with his teammates.
Worthy also discussed his emphasis on staying durable and available.
"It's very important to me," Worthy said. "In college, I never missed a game [and] never had any injuries, really. Just having that happen, it's kind of frustrating but I got a chance to learn and get better in a different way. Learning the playbook, it's good in both ways for me."
Numerous reports also confirmed that at the start of practice on Monday, cornerback Kelvin Joseph wasn't present. Like with Worthy, there was no reason given at the time.
Just last month, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo expanded on Joseph's progress and said "there's hope" for the former second-round pick as he fights for a roster spot.
"Early on, I couldn't get a real good feel, he's kind of quiet," Spagnuolo said. "But he's made some plays. I think if you were to ask our players, they're getting a little bit more confidence in him. He's been playing with the first group and a couple of reps there, he's made some plays for us. He made an interception a couple of days ago here in the red zone. Long way to go, but there's hope there. He's working well with the guys."
Members of the Chiefs will speak to the media after Monday's practice wraps up. This story will be updated with new information when and if it materializes.