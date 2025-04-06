NFL Mock Draft: Another CB Linked to the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs may end up taking a defensive prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. With less than a month away from draft day, more and more analysts are suggesting that the Chiefs will lean toward defense in the first round.
In most of the mock drafts where they select a defensive player, it's usually due to the fact that most of the offensive lineman prospects who are worthy of being selected in the first round are already gone by then. This leaves the Chiefs with no choice but to draft the best player available that fits in with their needs.
If not for that, the most likely outcome for the Chiefs in the first round is to take a shot on Josh Simmons, an offensive lineman who is coming off a big injury but has the potential to be their starting tackle for many years to come.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his mock draft, he predicts the Chiefs will take Maxwell Hairston with the 31st overall pick. This prediction was made despite Simmons still being available.
"Kansas City does not usually invest premium draft assets into the cornerback position, but that is also why that unit was a problem, at times, last season. Corrective measures lead to the selection of Maxwell Hairston in the first round", said Edwards.
Hairston's draft profile written by Lance Zierlein states,
"Slender outside cornerback with long arms and impressive ball production. Hairston is capable of playing all forms of zone and man coverage. He anticipates well with his eyes forward and has the burst to take the ball away, posting six interceptions (three returned for TDs) over his last 20 games".
Hairston suffered an injury that kept him out for the majority of the 2024 season, which may explain why he slid down to the Chiefs near the end of the first round. My problem with this selection is that if they're gonna take a shot on an injured prospect, why not Simmons?
While Hairston would be able to recuperate some of the talent lost by allowing Justin Reid to walk, it'd be a huge gamble for them to leave their offensive line needs for future draft picks. He'd be a good player who could contribute right away, but they could target another cornerback later in the draft.
