Arrowhead Report

Bolton Dives Into How Chiefs Shut Down NFL’s Top Offense

What Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said after Sunday’s victory.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 30-17 victory. The Chiefs (3-3) earned an important win over the Lions (4-2) to keep pace with the rest of the AFC West, which went a combined 4-0 on Sunday.

To view his postgame comments, watch below.

On neutralizing the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (34.8 points per game), allowing only 17 points:

“Yeah, man, feels great. Obviously, feel like we played the run a little bit better, especially the first half. Their average was somewhere close to 5 yards per carry. So, as we keep going, a little better at that. But I thought we played great today. The rush and the D-line and DBs working together. And obviously the offense went out there and put points on the board, made them (the Lions) one-dimensional in that aspect. Pretty good today.”

jared gof
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walk off the field after 30-17 loss to Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On being able to predict what the Lions would do, after the first long scoring drive:

“We kind of talked about during the week they're pretty good in this league, one or two, over the first 15 plays. And scoring drives, first drive of the first half and second half, putting points on the board. So, we understood that they got a good first 15, and then kind of just riding the wave, and then after that, kind of see what they got.

“Locking in our checks and keys, and go from there. But everything we expected them to do on the first 15, mix up a little bit run and pass, work the perimeter, get some guys, their key guys involved, and a little bit of trick plays in there, too.”

sam laporta, nick bolto
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On improving defensively:

“Yeah, man, I think, honestly, I think we're pretty good every week. A little bit better. But just run defense, as you continue, especially in the back half of this year, it gets little
colder outside, need to stop the run.”

On the play that cost Detroit its first touchdown, the illegal shift penalty:

“I knew about the shift, the rule … I didn't know the flag was gonna get called on that play because it was so far past (the end of the play). We do know about the rule. In that particular defense, we didn't have that covered. But yeah.

“I figured he (Jared Goff) had to get set, but where my eyes and vision were, kind of my keys, had me in a different location at the time.”

jared goff, trent mcduffi
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) rushes for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On capitalizing on that big break, including the ensuing delay of game:

“Oh, yeah, absolutely. Our crowd kind of helped down there for a little bit after they scored, and then got a field goal on that drive. Our offense went down there and scores, and our crowd was into it. And kind of rode the wave after that.”

On the Chiefs’ touchdown that made the score 20-10, and how it turned Detroit’s offense one-dimensional:

“Yeah, yeah. Kind of mentioned a little bit earlier, but our offense put points on the board, made them pass the ball. Had to go chase points a little bit. Kind of got them out of their early run game. They’re big running the ball, especially first and second down. So, getting a good play on first down, second down, forcing the pass kind of helps us out in terms of how our defensive makeup is, for sure. Yeah, kind of used that to our advantage in the second half.”

jameson williams, jaylen watso
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) jumps over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On going from 13 penalties last week to zero:

“Just details. Coach Reid kind of harped on it as soon as we got done with the game last week. And on a short week, kind of keeping things kind of familiar but we could change the penalties. And that was kind of a big thing we harped on early in the week. And had to come out and execute, kind of like good, clean football.”

On holding Lions without a fourth-down conversion:

Kind of mixed up looks on them, a little bit patient, man placement, zone, rush kind of working together with the coverage thing. Obviously, having fourth down and 2 or longer kind of helps us out a lot. So, we’ve got to make sure we can keep being able to do that.”

amon-ra st. brown, trent mcduffi
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch for a first down against Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On his view of the postgame skirmish involving Brian Branch:

“Well, for me, I was on the sideline, getting my tape cut off. I saw it, turned around, kind of missing everything. But big picture for us, make sure guys are safe and available for us next week. That's kind of what our mindset was, make sure our quarterback’s good and make sure our guys are taken care of.

chamarri conner, david montgomer
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) rushes the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Chamarri Conner, who had a team-leading 12 tackles:

“Yeah, he's a tweener guy, so he can play safety, corner, DB, kind of a bit of everything for us. So, having that guy kind of gain confidence as it keeps going. We use him in a lot of different ways. Just a professional guy, keeping pace with our defense as he grows, continuing to get better.”

Chiefs Kingdom, keep your browser right here for the most thorough news and info with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on the defensive effort by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI