Bolton Dives Into How Chiefs Shut Down NFL’s Top Offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 30-17 victory. The Chiefs (3-3) earned an important win over the Lions (4-2) to keep pace with the rest of the AFC West, which went a combined 4-0 on Sunday.
To view his postgame comments, watch below.
On neutralizing the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (34.8 points per game), allowing only 17 points:
“Yeah, man, feels great. Obviously, feel like we played the run a little bit better, especially the first half. Their average was somewhere close to 5 yards per carry. So, as we keep going, a little better at that. But I thought we played great today. The rush and the D-line and DBs working together. And obviously the offense went out there and put points on the board, made them (the Lions) one-dimensional in that aspect. Pretty good today.”
On being able to predict what the Lions would do, after the first long scoring drive:
“We kind of talked about during the week they're pretty good in this league, one or two, over the first 15 plays. And scoring drives, first drive of the first half and second half, putting points on the board. So, we understood that they got a good first 15, and then kind of just riding the wave, and then after that, kind of see what they got.
“Locking in our checks and keys, and go from there. But everything we expected them to do on the first 15, mix up a little bit run and pass, work the perimeter, get some guys, their key guys involved, and a little bit of trick plays in there, too.”
On improving defensively:
“Yeah, man, I think, honestly, I think we're pretty good every week. A little bit better. But just run defense, as you continue, especially in the back half of this year, it gets little
colder outside, need to stop the run.”
On the play that cost Detroit its first touchdown, the illegal shift penalty:
“I knew about the shift, the rule … I didn't know the flag was gonna get called on that play because it was so far past (the end of the play). We do know about the rule. In that particular defense, we didn't have that covered. But yeah.
“I figured he (Jared Goff) had to get set, but where my eyes and vision were, kind of my keys, had me in a different location at the time.”
On capitalizing on that big break, including the ensuing delay of game:
“Oh, yeah, absolutely. Our crowd kind of helped down there for a little bit after they scored, and then got a field goal on that drive. Our offense went down there and scores, and our crowd was into it. And kind of rode the wave after that.”
On the Chiefs’ touchdown that made the score 20-10, and how it turned Detroit’s offense one-dimensional:
“Yeah, yeah. Kind of mentioned a little bit earlier, but our offense put points on the board, made them pass the ball. Had to go chase points a little bit. Kind of got them out of their early run game. They’re big running the ball, especially first and second down. So, getting a good play on first down, second down, forcing the pass kind of helps us out in terms of how our defensive makeup is, for sure. Yeah, kind of used that to our advantage in the second half.”
On going from 13 penalties last week to zero:
“Just details. Coach Reid kind of harped on it as soon as we got done with the game last week. And on a short week, kind of keeping things kind of familiar but we could change the penalties. And that was kind of a big thing we harped on early in the week. And had to come out and execute, kind of like good, clean football.”
On holding Lions without a fourth-down conversion:
“Kind of mixed up looks on them, a little bit patient, man placement, zone, rush kind of working together with the coverage thing. Obviously, having fourth down and 2 or longer kind of helps us out a lot. So, we’ve got to make sure we can keep being able to do that.”
On his view of the postgame skirmish involving Brian Branch:
“Well, for me, I was on the sideline, getting my tape cut off. I saw it, turned around, kind of missing everything. But big picture for us, make sure guys are safe and available for us next week. That's kind of what our mindset was, make sure our quarterback’s good and make sure our guys are taken care of.
On Chamarri Conner, who had a team-leading 12 tackles:
“Yeah, he's a tweener guy, so he can play safety, corner, DB, kind of a bit of everything for us. So, having that guy kind of gain confidence as it keeps going. We use him in a lot of different ways. Just a professional guy, keeping pace with our defense as he grows, continuing to get better.”
