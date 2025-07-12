Analyst Fires Back at Kietzman For Calling Patrick Mahomes 'Fat'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is often the talk of the town when someone mentions the franchise. His two MVP awards and three Super Bowl championships are no achievements to laugh at, as Mahomes continues to prove why he is one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in the NFL.
This offseason, however, Mahomes was on the receiving end of some harsh comments made by podcaster Kevin Kietzman. Kietzman, host of Kevin Kietzman Has Issues, recently took a look at a viral photo of Mahomes and his wife enjoying their 4th of July weekend and made unnecessary comments on Mahomes' physique.
"Vacation photos of Patrick Mahomes are popping up and he's fat," Kietzman said. "I'm going to say it, and I'm going to tell you the truth, he's an embarrassment. You're a $500 million quarterback, you've made all these comments this offseason saying we're going to do our talking on the field, we got our butts kicked in the Super Bowl, we're coming back with vengeance. Dude, you're fat."
The comments weren't well received by many. In fact, Mahomes' trainer already went against the comments, stating that Mahomes is in better shape than he appears and that Kietzman should "make it through a practice at Saint Jo or run hurry up offense scrambling back to back to back plays.
Analyst Nick Wright revealed that he and Kietzman go way back, as Kietzman has gone on record stating that he is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he was the New England Patriots. Wright made his comments towards Kietzman known when he recently spoke on The Dan Le Batard Show.
"He, on a podcast that can't have 35 listeners, said this about Patrick Mahomes, and for the first time in a decade, he's noteworthy," Wright said.
While Mahomes is a public figure, which makes him a topic of conversation, comments about another person's body shouldn't be the breakdown of a person. Instead, let's focus on how Mahomes and company are looking to get back to the playoffs and how they can do so.
With training camp looming around the corner, the Chiefs' focus is solely driven by getting back to having fun on the football field, as Mahomes stated earlier this week.
