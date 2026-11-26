While the Kansas City Chiefs are in their final hours of preparation before facing off with the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, the holiday is a good time to reflect on some things that have gone well through the first 10 games of the season.

What's worth being thankful for in Chiefs Kingdom? There are some obvious blessings and some more surprising developments that all deserve a seat at the table.

5. The duo of Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams

In one of the quieter revelations of the Chiefs' season, rookie No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane and second-year third-rounder Nohl Williams have quickly developed into one of the league's best cornerback duos. While Delane has been managing an ongoing shoulder ailment, Williams has taken the second-most defensive snaps on the team in 2026.

With the exception of an understandably tough day against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Delane has looked like every bit of a No. 1 NFL cornerback, and I'd argue that Delane still looked completely qualified against the Seahawks. Smith-Njigba got the best of the rookie, but the Delane wasn't lost against the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Williams has been consistently excellent on the other side of the field.

Arguably the most thrilling part about the rise of this duo? Williams is under contract through the 2028 season, maxing out at a $2 million cap hit, while Delane's four-year, $42 million deal runs through 2029, with a fifth-year option for 2030.

Not only do the Chiefs have an excellent pair of starters right now, they have a young tandem that should continue to grow in years to come.

4. The addition of Josh Downs

It was obvious that the Chiefs had to add a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, and Josh Downs appeared to be one of the only realistic options. While that wasn't an ideal place to begin negotiating, Downs' immediate impact has been impressive.

Not only has Downs been quick to pick up the playbook, he's brought an ease to the field in his first two games as a Chief.

With all of the necessary disclaimers about a small sample size and the quality of the Chiefs' opponents the last two weeks, I've been struck by how comfortable Downs looks in the Chiefs' offense, and even more excited by how quickly Patrick Mahomes decided to start going Downs' way.

Mahomes targeted Downs 10 times in two games for eight catches, 112 yards and a touchdown, and it never looked difficult or out-of-sync. Even as someone who was optimistic about what Downs could bring as a man-coverage-beater and a quarterback-friendly target, I thought it could be weeks before we saw the trickle-down effect of his addition to the receiver room. It took only a few reps before it became clear.

Now, the Chiefs can retool their receiving rotation, and the other pass-catchers should see less attention from opposing teams when Downs establishes himself as the biggest threat on a given play. There's still much more to prove in the weeks to come, but it would be hard to ask for anything more from Downs after such a short time in Kansas City.

3. George Karlaftis' ascension

Defensive end George Karlaftis has been a steadily improving player throughout his time in the NFL, but last season, while dealing with a thumb/hand injury (a broken hand, according to D-line coach Joe Cullen), Karlaftis appeared to plateau. With the injury behind him, Karlaftis has taken another step forward in 2026.

Karlaftis leads the team with eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits through 10 games, and many advanced stats support the box score.

Will Karlaftis continue to evolve into one of the league's preeminent menaces off the edge? It's still too early to know that for sure. But if he can continue to be the player he's shown himself to be through the last few weeks, he'll be a foundational piece for years to come.

Most sacks since Week 8:



1. George Karlaftis - 7.0

2. Jeffery Simmons - 5.0*

2. Quinnen Williams - 5.0



*Joined Bears in Week 8 (had bye in Week 10) — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) November 22, 2026

2. Emmett Johnson's breakout

Before Kenneth Walker suffered the groin injury that will hold him out for at least three games, including tonight's showdown in Buffalo, Walker would be the rightful holder of this No. 2 spot. Chiefs fans should still be enormously grateful for Walker's role on this team, of course—his early-season Offensive Player of the Year candidacy was completely legitimate, and the Chiefs will be better when Walker returns.

With that being said, rookie fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson has been extremely valuable to the Chiefs' offense, particularly in Walker's absence.

It's not just that Johnson has recorded back-to-back 100-yard rushing games in his two starts against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. His 345 receiving yards are the third-most on the team, but that's not his best contribution either. The most valuable thing that Johnson has brought to the offense is normalcy, consistency and competence that allows the Chiefs to continue being an effective running team even without their superstar free agent addition.

When teams lose their only noteworthy running back (or when they enter a season without a back of that caliber), it becomes hard to respect the running game and easy to fall into an aggressively pass-happy offense, allowing defenses to assume one-dimensionality. Johnson has been better than just normal, consistent and competent, but that's what has allowed him to stay on the field, earning him more opportunities to make big plays while the threat of the run remains legitimate in Kansas City.

1. Patrick Mahomes

No need to overthink No. 1.

Mahomes has been phenominal so far this season, and he's playing at an MVP-caliber level after tearing his ACL and LCL in Week 15 of the 2025 season. It's easy to forget how uncertain Mahomes' future was after last year's season-ending injury because it was evident by the time training camp began that Mahomes would be starting in Week 1. Still, Mahomes' return shouldn't be taken for granted. Nor should his play.

There's been plenty of talk about the Chiefs' weaknesses at wide receiver before they made the trade to add Downs, but the most underrated part of Mahomes' season comes with how he's navigated a borderline-disastrous offensive tackle situation.

Pass protection composite rankings from Ben Baldwin (@benbbaldwin) on Twitter/X. | Ben Baldwin

Pick your choice of offensive line pass protection grading metrics—often subjective, to be fair—and you'll find the Chiefs near the bottom of most of them. Meanwhile, Mahomes has been sacked only 13 times this year, tied for 28th-most in the league.

According to Warren Sharp, Mahomes has been sacked on just 10.4% of his pressures, the best rate in the league among Sharp's long list of qualifying quarterbacks.

Year after year, Mahomes maximizes his surroundings and overcomes the team's deficiencies so effectively that many people around the league forget that the Chiefs have any weaknesses at all. Mahomes improves Kansas City's ceiling and floor every season. Every Chiefs fan should be thankful for that.

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