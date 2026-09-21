The football world didn't necessarily need a reminder, yet he gave it one anyway. In the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-30 overtime triumph over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, tight end Travis Kelce was the best receiving option for the home team and might've been the best for either side.

In the process, he further bolstered his case for why he may simply be the greatest of all time at his position. Just over two weeks before his 37th birthday, the future Hall of Fame man went off for nine receptions on 11 targets for 101 yards and a key first-quarter touchdown.

Kelce managed to help the Chiefs secure a big-time victory in prime time while also adding another accolade to his laundry list of achievements. He now holds the NFL record for most yards after catch in a career, passing legendary running back Marshall Faulk.

Kansas City is trying not to take this excellence for granted. Speaking to the media after Sunday's win, head coach Andy Reid tipped his cap to someone who's been with him since he arrived in town over a decade ago.

"I guess Kelce set another record," Reid said. "[If] he hangs around long enough, he's going to have them all, man."

With his outing against Indianapolis, Kelce logged his 27th game of at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, tying Rob Gronkowski for the most by a tight end ever. He now has more games with 60-plus YAC in 2026 than he did in 2024 and 2025 combined. It was a masterful showing for someone who's delivered countless ones in his illustrious Chiefs tenure.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had his own return to glory on Sunday, isn't one bit surprised. He thinks it's a combination of Kelce being as savvy as ever while also being freed up by the offseason pickup of running back Kenneth Walker III.

"He's just still doing it," Mahomes said. "He knows how to get open, and he can make guys miss. For him to go out there and make the plays that he made in the big moments of the game; that's who he's always been. I think just as much as it's kind of cleaned up the game for me, I think having Kenneth and the way he's run the ball gets him into these matchups he's going to win, and he showed that today."

According to RBSDM, Mahomes was good for 0.25 EPA per play in Week 2. When throwing to Kelce, that number was 0.46 and carried a staggering 73% success rate. The iconic quarterback-tight end duo was out in full force, but it was Kelce's post-catch chops — yes, even in year No. 14 — that outshined everything else.

Kelce has a staggering 128 YAC out of his 172 total receiving yards, the most among any NFL player through two weeks. Per SumerSports, his 13.90 total EPA trails only Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills for the most as a tight end in 2026.

During Chiefs training camp this summer, Kelce said he thought he could "play at a better level" than he did in 2025. That would require being better than 2024, too, as last year was a mini-renaissance after the worst season of his career. All he's done is up his YAC per reception from 3.5 to 5.6 and now 10.8 in that span while posting a career-best 130.2 passer rating when targeted. His 2.61 yards per route run, via Pro Football Focus, are his most ever.

Kelce's average route speed has also increased by 0.34 mph from last campaign and 0.52 from the year prior. It's be foolish to expect any of these numbers to hold up over the course of a grueling season, of course, but that shouldn't take away from a historic effort through two weeks.

Regardless of where Kelce ends up at the end of the journey, defensive tackle Chris Jones thinks he's winning the ongoing battle against time right now.

"I mean, he's defeating Father Time," Jones said. "Still going at it. Still coming up and being productive for us as a team. Still bringing the energy and bringing the swag. Kelce is Kelce, man. He could be doing this until he's 45. I don't know if he will, but he could be doing this until he's 45. It's TK's soul."

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