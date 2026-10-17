Chiefs Running Back Kenneth Walker Feeling Rejuvenated After Bye Week

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of the first two NFL teams to receive a bye week in the 2026 campaign, and even after their extended rest, running back Kenneth Walker III is second in the league in rushing yards. That goes to show just how big of a star he's quickly become in his new home.

Coming off the bye, Walker is excited to get back into action tomorrow evening against the Los Angeles Chargers. His body is prepared to handle another significant workload.



"It was good to have a bye week, get time off, and just chill," Walker said during a press conference on Friday. "I recovered and everything, but it's good to be back into the routine and getting ready for Sunday."

The Super Bowl LX MVP has been a revelation since arriving in Kansas City, though there has been some talk about slightly limiting his usage to keep him fresh throughout the season. Walker is second in the NFL in carries per game and is on pace for 425 touches, an unheard-of figure for a modern running back. Backup tailback Emmett Johnson has been quite effective in his limited time during his rookie year.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a twenty-two touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker has six runs of more than 20 yards this year, including a 76-yard burst that kick-started the Chiefs' offense two weeks ago in their win over the Raiders. He spoke about why his runs in heavy sets have been so effective and credited his teammates for creating running lanes.

"That's really just the guys around me, like the O-line doing a great job and I.D.ing everybody they need to block," he stated. "Wide receivers and tight ends come in and block as well. So, they make my job a lot easier to make those plays."



Despite his humility, every Chiefs fan knows that Walker's success is more so a product of his incredible talent. It's been a while since the franchise has boasted a running back with his level of speed and agility in the backfield, and the offseason signing of "K9" has paid dividends thus far.

"I believe it's just a mindset," Walker added about his running style. "It's how I've always ran the ball, and that's how I'll continue to run the ball."

Center Creed Humphrey was also asked about Walker's strong start as a Chief during his media appearance. The two-time All-Pro had nothing but praise for his running back.



"Yeah, he's a stud, man," Humphrey said about Walker. "He can break tackles, he can make people miss. It's amazing to watch, so it's been a lot of fun playing with him."

#Chiefs Creed Humphrey on Kenneth Walker:



“He’s a stud man, he can break tackles, he can make people miss, it’s amazing to watch. It’s been a lot of fun playing with him.” — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) October 16, 2026

The impending return of left tackle Josh Simmons, who hasn't appeared in a game this season due to a back injury, will make this Chiefs rushing attack even scarier in the trenches.

With wide receiver Tyquan Thornton out for most of the regular season and Rashee Rice sidelined with a hamstring ailment tomorrow, Walker could be asked to take on an even larger role in the offense this weekend. Keeping him healthy will be crucial as Kansas City enters the second half of its season.

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