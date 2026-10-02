One Chiefs Skill-Position Player Who Could Soon Find Himself in the Doghouse

Since dislocating his shoulder after colliding with Travis Kelce in the season opener a year ago, Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy hasn't looked the same. He no longer possesses the game-breaking burst he flashed as a rookie.

There clearly is something hampering his elusiveness, whether it's that same shoulder ailment or something else.



Despite this, Kansas City's coaching staff remained confident in him during the team's Week 3 triumph over the Miami Dolphins. He led all Chiefs wide receivers with 43 offensive snaps but was unable to make an impact, catching two passes for 20 yards on two targets.

This has become a consistent theme for the former Texas speedster. The coaching staff may need to consider limiting his snap share by a significant margin. His production simply isn't matching the volume of opportunities he's receiving.

Xavier Worthy Has Been a Massive Disappointment in 2026

Across Kansas City's first three victories, Worthy is averaging 6.3 yards per catch, the third-worst figure in the NFL. That's partly because Worthy hasn't been used as much of a downfield threat, as evidenced by his meager 6.9-yard average target depth. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy mentioned this as a priority for his game plan ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Raiders.

But right now, it's hard to see the case for giving Worthy additional targets. As noted earlier, he's playing more snaps than any other Chiefs wideout and owns the second-worst mark among qualifying NFL receivers with a -0.47 EPA per target, behind only Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Xavier Worthy has run a route on 90% of Patrick Mahomes dropbacks so far, most on the team. Worthy hasn't topped 25 yards in a game. — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 29, 2026

With this new-look Chiefs offense leaning heavily on superstar running back Kenneth Walker III, using Worthy as an every-down player is futile. He may need to be utilized more situationally, especially since he lacks the size to be an effective run blocker. Opposing teams are no longer overly concerned with the traits that once made him such a dangerous deep threat.



The front office now faces a crossroads with Worthy, as it will need to make a decision on his fifth-year option this upcoming offseason. It's currently difficult to justify keeping him long-term if his biggest strength, his quickness, isn't making much of a difference.

Tyquan Thornton has looked much improved through the opening weeks and is showing skills beyond his athleticism, while talented rookie Cyrus Allen is waiting in the wings for his opportunity.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An important factor here is that the calendar just flipped to October, and former Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to sign an NFL contract sometime this month. The Chiefs are the perceived favorite to land his services, and they may have even more motivation to throw some extra cash Hill's way if Worthy continues to disappoint.

The truth is that Worthy's big-play ability hasn't translated into numbers, and he hasn't been able to make defenders miss in space. Kansas City's offense has fared well, but it can't rely on soon-to-be-37-year-old Travis Kelce and an unpredictable player in Rashee Rice to shoulder the entire target load. No player has more on the line than Worthy this weekend, and his role could be in serious jeopardy with another dud performance.

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