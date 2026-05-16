Coming off easily their worst season of the head coach Andy Reid era, the Kansas City Chiefs have every reason to want to get back on track. The 2025 campaign was an embarrassment on numerous levels, leaving the organization eager to return to form.

With the 2026 NFL schedule released, Kansas City now knows when and where it can take out those frustrations. There are even a few particular revenge opportunities, too.

If the Chiefs have vengeance on their minds, these three games could serve as the perfect chances to rack up some statement wins throughout the 2026-27 campaign.

Week 1 vs. Denver Broncos

Right out of the gate, the Chiefs have a high-profile matchup on their hands and will be under the bright lights of primetime. Taking the field for Monday Night Football in Week 1, it'll be Kansas City hosting the Denver Broncos.

The tide has turned in the Chiefs-Broncos rivalry, and not in favor of Reid's crew. After K.C. ripped off 16 straight wins (and 17 in 18 tries), Denver has gotten the upper hand on three consecutive occasions with a total scoring margin of +48.

To throw salt on the wound, the Broncos capped it all off by winning the AFC West, thus snapping the Chiefs' streak of nine division titles in a row. Expect the juices to be flowing for this one for both the team and its fans alike in a chaotic environment.

Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs' rivalry with the Los Angeles Chargers mirrors the Broncos series in some ways. For example, Kansas City had won seven consecutive contests dating back to 2021 before back-to-back L.A. triumphs in 2025. Los Angeles then went on to qualify for the postseason, putting Kansas City in a distant third place in the West.

Aside from Week 1, this could be the most challenging of the Chiefs' first five games. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's team has won 11 games in each of the last two seasons but hasn't won the division since 2009. Playing second fiddle in 2024 and 2025 could serve as a launching pad to something greater.

The onus is on the Chiefs to put a stop to that. In a season that may feature more internal than external motivation, Week 6 is a rare exception.

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Revenge is a dish best served cold. The Chiefs should be adding it to their Thanksgiving menu up in Orchard Park at New Highmark Stadium.

The story of Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills is well established at this point. The two best quarterbacks in the sport, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, have gone at it in some classic contests over the years. The trend is clear, though, as the Chiefs are 4-0 in the series in the postseason and the Bills are 5-1 in the regular season.

Since securing a 26-17 victory in October of 2020, Kansas City has fallen short against Buffalo in the regular season every time. It's hard to get too worked up as an opponent considering you've won when it matters most, but still, this game carries plenty of weight.

The Bills' regular-season track record and potential AFC seeding implications help Week 12 round out the list.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.