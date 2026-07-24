Andy Reid Confirms Patrick Mahomes’ Status for Chiefs Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs still have a handful of days before the entire team kicks of 2026 training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, but there's a major development happening at the Missouri Western State University campus on Friday.

Rookies and quarterbacks are reporting, meaning everyone officially gets more news on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time MVP is just over seven months removed from suffering a torn ACL and LCL late in the 2025-26 season, which many believe may have still given him enough runway to complete rehab in time for Week 1.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Chiefs expect Mahomes to be cleared to practice at camp. Is that still the goal for the face of the franchise? Head coach Andy Reid provided an update in his final pre-camp press conference.

It's all good news on that front.

“Pat’s doing great with his [rehab] and right now, he’s got clearance to practice and do all the different periods that we have in this camp,” Reid said. “We’ll just take it day by day and see how he does. He’ll have plenty of eyes on him, from coaches to trainers to doctors. But right now, he’s been cleared to go ahead and participate fully.”

Prior to the start of organized team activities (OTAs) in May, Reid was noncommittal but somewhat optimistic about Mahomes being involved in upcoming practices. Near the end of the month, the three-time Super Bowl champion returned to practice, generating plenty of buzz in the process.

When asked whether this camp will look any different for Mahomes, Reid expressed confidence in a ramp-up that may not be a contrast from previous summer workouts.

"I don't think it will be," Reid said. "We'll see about games and all of that once we get there, Sam (McDowell), but right now, we're just going to take it day by day and see how he does, but he's been given the clearance."

The future Hall of Fame head coach acknowledged Mahomes' excitement about potentially starting Week 1's Monday Night Football opener against the Denver Broncos. At the same time, he doesn't want to get too far ahead of himself or make a promise his quarterback and training staff can't guarantee they'll keep.

"Listen, I'm optimistic, and I know he is extremely optimistic," Reid said. "But I think you've got to see how things go here. Let's just see where we're at and not make any predictions or anything else."

Kansas City's intensity of practice, as it does every year, will change over time. As outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, there's a five-day on-field acclimation period that's followed by the allowance of padded practices under certain stipulations.

At the center of it all is only one padded workout being permitted per day, and there can only be three consecutive padded days in a row. Other restrictions include time (no more than four hours of practice time per day, with two-and-a-half being the cap for with-pads workouts), helmets and more.

Needless to say, Mahomes and company will have some load management mixed into what's otherwise expected to be yet another mentally and physically demanding Reid-led camp. It's great for both player and team that QB1 is making continued progress.

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