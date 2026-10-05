Andy Reid Remains Tight-Lipped on Kingsley Suamataia’s Unexpected Chiefs Benching
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In the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, a key piece on the offensive line was nowhere to be found. Kingsley Suamataia relinquished his starting left guard role to veteran Mike Caliendo for the entirety of the action.
During the contest, ESPN's Nate Taylor revealed that Suamataia's absence was a "coaching decision." He hadn't been listed on the injury report all week, making it clear that it was due to something behind the scenes.
There were questions about whether Suamataia was out for personal reasons or being disciplined by the coaching staff. In his postgame press conference, Andy Reid didn't necessarily give reporters much to run with, addressing the situation before anyone could even ask.
"As far as the Kingsley thing goes, before you guys ask, that's between Kingsley and I," Reid said. "But we'll figure it out down the road. We'll be better as a team for it, and Kingsley will be better for it."
The 2024 second-round pick out of BYU had played all 201 offensive snaps at left guard prior to today. Instead, Caliendo received the nod at guard opposite Trey Smith on the right side.
Without speculating too much, it does sound like the decision was made based on something Suamataia did, potentially breaking a team rule or standard. Then again, it's evident that we're not going to get much information beyond Reid's comments.
Patrick Mahomes also addressed the situation after the game and acknowledged the importance of Suamataia. Then again, the Chiefs' signal-caller made it known that he had plenty of confidence in his replacement today.
"Kingsley knows how important he is to the team," Mahomes said. "Like coach said, he'll keep it between him and Kingsley. But at the end of the day, we have a guy like Mike Caliendo who's played in a lot of big games and had a lot of reps. He stepped right in and did a great job against a really good defensive line. I have a ton of trust in him, and then we'll get Kingsley back in the fold here soon."
Suamataia is a tackle-turned-guard who excelled at his new position in 2025, starting all 17 games there. It remains to be seen whether this coaching decision will extend beyond this week or if it will just be a one-time benching to teach him a lesson.
Overall, the offensive line wasn't particularly clean tonight. Mahomes was sacked twice on the afternoon, but the Raiders were in Kansas City's backfield on many occasions.
Obviously, the best version of this Chiefs roster includes Suamataia at left guard. We should find out more about his status for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers after the bye.
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Josh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.