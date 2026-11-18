Coming off a 35-13 victory over the Falcons, the Chiefs are hoping to heal up quickly heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Cardinals. Several Kansas City starters have been banged up over the past few weeks and the team is hoping to get healthy before Sunday.

While the franchise added former Colts wideout Josh Downs before the trade deadline, his first game in the red and gold was overshadowed by the absence of Kenneth Walker. The superstar running back was a late addition to the injury report last Friday after pulling his groin, forcing him to miss the win against Atlanta.



In addition to Walker, multiple starters on the offensive line remain sidelined. Here are the latest updates head coach Andy Reid provided during Wednesday's press conference.

Kenneth Walker’s Week 11 Status in Jeopardy

Wednesday marked the Chiefs' first practice session of the week, and Walker was not on the field with the rest of the squad. Reid indicated that the medical staff would take a cautious approach as the Super Bowl LX MVP works his way back.

"He had a sore groin. It's getting better," Reid said. "With those, we just don't want to do something stupid. It's still bugging him a little bit. He's feeling a lot better than he was."



Yesterday, ESPN insider Ian Rapoport reported a similar sentiment, suggesting Kansas City could rest Walker for the Cardinals showdown to prepare for the short week ahead when the Chiefs face the Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The emergence of fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson, who tallied 171 yards from scrimmage and two receiving touchdowns last week, allows the team to prioritize Walker's long-term health.

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless Walker appears on the injury report as a limited practice participant on Thursday or Friday, it can be safely assumed that Johnson will earn his second consecutive start in the backfield.

Offensive Line Injuries Continue to Mount

In addition to the ongoing situation with second-year tackle Josh Simmons, the Chiefs are facing additional uncertainty on the offensive line. By the second half of last week's victory, KC had to turn to a pair of backups on the right side.

Right guard Trey Smith (concussion) and right tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) did not practice today either as they nurse their respective injuries. Both of their statuses for Week 11 remain up in the air.

Reid told the media that Moore was "making progress" with the ankle he injured in Week 9 against the Jets, while Smith has yet to clear concussion protocol. He didn't offer a firm timeline for either lineman's return.



Mike Caliendo filled in at right guard for Smith after previously starting two games at left guard during Kingsley Suamataia's mysterious benching. Joshua Ezeudu has been filling in at right tackle for Moore. Should neither starter be ready to return, those two would be the next men up along the offensive line.

Kansas City doesn't have much reason to rush Walker or either of its offensive linemen back into action this week. The Cardinals enter Sunday's contest with a 3-7 record and are merely playing for draft position after scoring nine points over the past two games.

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