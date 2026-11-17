Considering how well he's performed in 2026, it's almost easy to forget that Patrick Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL and LCL. Just nine months removed from suffering a potentially career-altering injury, Mahomes made his comeback in the season-opening win over the Broncos and has appeared in every game since.

While it took the future Hall of Fame quarterback some time to rediscover his rhythm, he has returned to his usual form in his 10th season in the NFL. Mahomes threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in the Chiefs' dominant win against the Falcons last week, putting him ahead of Peyton Manning for the most combined touchdown passes in a player's first 10 seasons.



Nobody could have expected Mahomes to re-establish himself this quickly, but that's exactly what's happened. After his stellar Week 10 showing, Mahomes now holds the fifth-best odds to be named NFL's Most Valuable Player, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Could he capture his third MVP award by season's end?

Why Patrick Mahomes Is a Legitimate MVP Candidate

Since the Chiefs inked running back Kenneth Walker to a three-year deal in the offseason, Andy Reid's offense has become more balanced and less reliant on the aerial attack. Even so, Mahomes ranks inside the league's top 10 in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and is second among all quarterbacks in touchdown-to-interception ratio (19-to-4).

The last three weeks alone, Mahomes has averaged over 300 yards through the air per contest, tossing 10 touchdowns without an interception on 70.1% passing. Those are numbers that could earn him serious MVP consideration if they persist.

Currently listed above Mahomes on the MVP ladder are Joe Burrow (+100), Josh Allen (+350), Brock Purdy (+400), and Trevor Lawrence (+550). But aside from Purdy and the injury-riddled 49ers, the other three quarterbacks don't come close to sharing Mahomes' predicament at wide receiver.



Tyquan Thornton suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury in Kansas City's win over the Raiders in Week 4, while Rashee Rice missed time with a hamstring ailment. Those developments have compounded an already unpredictable receiving corps entering the campaign, yet Mahomes' production hasn't wavered one bit.

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets the kicking team after an extra point against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to take anything away from Burrow's historic first half of the season, but Mahomes doesn't have the luxury of throwing to the best receiver tandem in football in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins every week. The Chiefs also have a more dependable defense that allows the offense to play with a lead, whereas Cincinnati's defensive struggles often force Burrow to throw 40+ times just to keep the Bengals competitive. There's far more to consider in the MVP discussion than yards and touchdowns.

Although Mahomes still has some ground to make up in the passing-yardage department, his efficiency has been difficult for the other MVP hopefuls to match. He has been able to limit turnovers in addition to showcasing his new-and-improved deep ball, something that has contributed to Kansas City's offensive resurgence.

With former Colts slot wideout Josh Downs now in the mix, Mahomes can finally maximize the weapons at his disposal. That was made evident in the Falcons game when five different pass-catchers recorded 40 or more receiving yards and Mahomes was distributing the rock to everyone.



MVP voters put a lot of stock into a team's record when evaluating prospective award contenders. Burrow, Allen, Lawrence, and Mahomes are all battling to secure AFC's top playoff seed, which could go a long way in determining the eventual winner. A 13 or 14-win finish for the Chiefs may be enough to push Mahomes over the top if the other candidates lose ground in the playoff race.

It understandably took time for Mahomes to trust his surgically repaired knee and gradually learn what his body could withstand on the field. His comfort levels have steadily improved throughout the year, and he's now playing even better than he did in the past few seasons. There is no better time for Mahomes to start hitting his stride than now.

Burrow will remain the consensus favorite for the award until further notice, but if he experiences a second-half slump and Mahomes keeps playing at this level, don't be surprised if the three-time Super Bowl champ receives first-place MVP votes at the end of the year.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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