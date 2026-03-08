One Veteran Defensive Lineman Would Solve Plenty of Chiefs' Woes
The Kansas City Chiefs started their free agency bid with a bang, trading their All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams and multiple draft picks. It is a sign of commitment to a retooling of the roster, something that has been overdue for almost two years after missing the playoffs in 2025 and being slated to have the No. 9 and No. 29 overall picks in the NFL Draft.
As the Chiefs begin to spend with the newly-created salary cap space, Veach has the option of adding talent in the coming days and weeks that could benefit the defensive line, its run defense, and gap penetration overall. The trade market could be in play again, with Kansas City as a potential buyer if a talent comes availble that makes sense for either short-term gain or long-term commitment.
One team, the Carolina Panthers, is looking to create more salary cap space in the coming days in an important offseason for their franchise after coming off a playoff campaign. That is why defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson could be a trade target the Chiefs should consider acquiring.
Why the Chiefs should trade for A'Shawn Robinson
It may go against the Chiefs' attempt at getting young and building a true foundation for their roster, but the defensive line is in need of quality depth. For the past couple of seasons, Robinson has been a key player on the Panthers' defensive front as one of their best and most underrated defenders on the roster. However, with current cap restraints, the Panthers sit under $10 million in salary cap space, putting the team in a tight spot to sign key free agents this offseason.
Robinson was signed in 2024 to help bolster the beef in the middle of Carolina's defensive line, but the Panthers have granted Robinson, 31, permission to seek a trade with a $10.5 million cap hit for 2026.
The Chiefs are in a position to take on Robinson's contract with roughly $24 million in cap space, and would acquire an adequate run-stopping defender in the run game who generates displacement, power at the point of attack, and can penetrate the line of scrimmage in the run and pass game from the 3-technique.
As Kansas City heads into a critical free agency and NFL Draft process, trading for Robinson, who may cost no more than a late Day 3 draft pick, could give them a veteran presence and key role player for effectively a one-year deal, as he'll be a free agent after the 2026 season.
