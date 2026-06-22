As the Chiefs Aim for Offensive Line Dominance, Don't Forget About Jaylon Moore

As we continue to rank our top 25 Kansas City Chiefs players ahead of the 2026 season, we encounter our first offensive linemen at No. 19: right tackle Jaylon Moore.

Moore's time in Kansas City has been interesting for several reasons, and it probably hasn't quite gone according to plan. It started with Moore's two-year, $30 million contract to join the Chiefs ahead of the 2025 season. At that time, current left tackle Josh Simmons was still a draft prospect, and the team needed a plausible starter to protect the blindside of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ultimately, the Chiefs drafted Simmons, who immediately earned the starting left tackle job, while Jawaan Taylor kept his starting role at right tackle. However, Moore still appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs, including six starts as injuries and absences limited Simmons and Taylor's seasons.

In 2026, Moore's role will be even more vital.

Why Jaylon Moore Is So Important

Moore's role with the '26 Chiefs may have a bit of intrigue, but his best-case scenario is an easy one to summarize. If things go according to plan, Moore should be the Chiefs' weekly starting right tackle throughout the upcoming season.

With Taylor now a member of the Atlanta Falcons and Simmons locked in on the left side, Moore is the favorite to earn the starting right tackle job. Second-year undrafted free agent Esa Pole is the other name to know following some promising appearances to round out the 2025 season, but Moore still holds his role as the more veteran incumbent.

Moore's Strengths and Weaknesses

Though he will be the lowest-ranking starting offensive lineman in our top-25 rankings, Moore is a capable starting NFL tackle. If he's the "weak link" of KC's O-line, that says good things about the other starting four.

Moore has never flashed particular dominance during his first five years in the league, and he may be near his ceiling as a player ahead of his age-28 season. Still, I believe much of Moore's reputation comes as a consequence of the expectations that come with a sizable contract and a previous assumption that he'd take on a starting role in '25.

What Happens If Moore Gets Hurt?

The Chiefs' tackle depth got younger when the team traded away Wanya Morris to the Falcons earlier in June. That looks like a vote of confidence in the aforementioned Pole, but KC has a few other noteworthy developmental candidates on the depth chart.

Longtime International Player Pathway program member Chukwuebuka Godrick got his first regular season NFL action late last year, while 6-foot-8 UDFA Ethan Driskell created some buzz at training camp last summer. This year's addition, former Indiana Hoosier Kahlil Benson, was signed after trying out at rookie minicamp, and he caught some eyes at OTAs.

Even though Pole has rightfully earned some optimism following his appearances last season, I'd expect a drop-off from Moore to Pole, then another drop from Pole to the rest. KC has curated a fascinating group of developmental, low-risk, high-reward tackle prospects; still, they paid Moore for a reason.

Why We Ranked Moore Here

Again, I believe that many fans' discomfort with Moore comes from miscalibrated expectations. Here, at No. 19 on the Chiefs' roster, feels like the right place for Moore to begin 2026.

Meanwhile, Moore likely expected to start 2025 protecting Mahomes' blind side. Instead, he started on the bench. Then, he was thrust into the left tackle role during Simmons' surprise absence. When Simmons returned, Moore went back to the bench until Taylor was injured late in the year.

Through it all, Moore appeared to handle the year with professionalism both on and off the field. If he can bring that again with a high-ceiling group of players in the other four O-line starting spots, the Chiefs' offense should be perfectly solid in the trenches.

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