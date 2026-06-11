Even in one of the slowest periods of the NFL calendar, it's been a busy week for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just a day removed from extending the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, general manager Brett Veach is already back to work.

Less than 48 hours after news broke that offensive tackle Wanya Morris and the team were exploring trade options, a deal has materialized on that front.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, K.C. is trading Morris to the Atlanta Falcons. In a quote-tweet of his original report, Fowler added that "multiple teams were interested" in the 25-year-old.

Trade: The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing OT Wanya Morris to the Atlanta Falcons, per sources.



Morris, who started 16 games for Chiefs, gives Atlanta much-needed tackle help. pic.twitter.com/OSgOJuQKG5 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 11, 2026

The return is about as minimal as it gets, but it's better than nothing. According to Jordan Schultz, Morris and a 2027 seventh-round pick are heading to Atlanta in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection.

A Chiefs draft pick in 2022, Morris never quite settled into a defined role. After being given an extended chance to start in his second season, he battled a knee injury and had up-and-down play all year long. In that 2024 campaign, he appeared in all 17 regular-season games and started 11 of them.

Last season, Morris spent most of the year on the bench and logged 66 total offensive snaps before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 14's loss to the Houston Texans. On the year, albeit in a limited sample size, he earned a 57.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus but had a concerningly poor 23.7 pass blocking mark.

Via Over The Cap, the Chiefs had an estimated $3.45 million in cap space before the Morris swap. Trading him adds $1.48M in wiggle room while incurring a dead-money charge of $226,064.

With Morris now joining the Falcons ahead of his contract year, he leaves a Kansas City team that still has numerous options at the tackle spot. Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore figure to be starters up front, with reserves like Ethan Driskell and Esa Pole being interesting long-term projects.

Morris simply didn't have a path to real playing time, with the Chiefs so perhaps this trade can provide him with that.

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