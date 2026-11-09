Chiefs Fans Aren’t Thrilled About Andy Reid’s Sarcastic Response To Failed QB Sneak
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While the Kansas City Chiefs boast a 6-2 record and are legitimate Super Bowl contenders at the midseason mark, fans are finding themselves in a weird place with the organization. KC has received widespread criticism over the controversial signing of Justin Tucker and a handful of questionable personnel decisions.
Andy Reid and Co. snapped their two-game losing streak with a blowout win over the Jets earlier today. After the victory, though, Reid ruffled some feathers with his postgame comments.
Before the Chiefs began to pull away in the second half, the Jets dominated the time of possession battle and only gave Kansas City the ball for a little over a minute in the first quarter. During the offense's first drive, they faced a third-and-1 situation — an area the Chiefs have had difficulty converting all season — and dialed up a quarterback sneak with backup signal-caller Justin Fields. Needless to say, that play failed miserably.
When Reid was asked about the turnover during his press conference, he provided a snarky retort that Chiefs Kingdom wasn't particularly fond of.
"I mean, you guys asked for it, so we gave it to you, and it didn't work. How'd you feel?" Reid sarcastically joked. "Listen, those are hard to practice live. A quarterback sneak is hard to practice unless you do it in a game. So, we just got to get those two on the same page."
Throughout the course of the season, the Chiefs have struggled mightily with short-yardage conversions. Coming into today's contest, they were an NFL-worst 2-for-13 on goal-to-go carries, which sparked many media questions about why they hadn't followed suit with the rest of the NFL and embraced a quarterback sneak.
The decision to use Fields over Patrick Mahomes is understandable, as Reid is still haunted by a past incident involving the play. Mahomes suffered a dislocated right kneecap on a quarterback sneak back in 2019, which forced him to miss two games. Ever since then, he has been reluctant to call it.
Even so, that hasn't prevented Kansas City fans from calling out the coaching staff. The dismissive, almost condescending, nature of Reid's response to the media has sparked outrage among the fanbase.
Let's take a look at what some of KC Sports Network's contributors had to say about the remarks:
As Swanson pointed out, many teams have successfully incorporated the quarterback sneak into short-yardage situations, most famously the Eagles and Jalen Hurts with the tush push. Certain offenses with less bulky quarterbacks even use tight ends for the push, such as AJ Barner of the Seahawks or Connor Heyward of the Steelers.
The list of complaints goes on and on.
Reid's comments made it seem as though the team will look to perfect the play moving forward. Many KC supporters are quite certain that they won't see it again anytime soon, though.
Quarterback sneaks aren't the only possible solution to their short-yardage woes, either. As good as Kenneth Walker has been in his first year in the red and gold — and he's been pretty dang good — he's never been known as a bruising back. That's exactly what Kareem Hunt was used for the past two seasons, a role in which he amassed 15 touchdowns on the ground despite posting below-average rushing efficiency.
Regardless of how well a team is performing in the NFL, fans who pay their hard-earned money to go to games and dedicate their Sundays to the franchise are never going to take this kind of attitude lightly. It almost feels as though Reid was blaming the media and fans for his coaching staff's failure to execute a play that countless offenses in the league utilize every week.
With the Chiefs already facing criticism over their handling of the kicker situation, it's safe to say that many fans are on edge with Reid right now.
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Josh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.