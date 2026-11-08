10 Instant Observations From Chiefs' Tremendous Rebound Win Over Jets

Following brutal losses in consecutive weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed a week in which plenty of things went right. Although everything was far from perfect in Week 9's game against the New York Jets, this was a massive step in the right direction.

Once the Kansas City offense got rolling, the outcome of Sunday's 35-12 win was never in doubt. Thanks to some efficient drives when called for and multiple high-intensity defensive downs, the home team breezed to a blowout triumph against an inferior opponent.

With the victory, the Chiefs snap their two-game skid and rise to 6-2 on the year. Let's jump into 10 instant observations and takeaways from Week 9.

Kansas City's first-drive defense struggled... until it didn't

Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs have typically been known to start a little slow and get going as the action unfolded more. Spagnuolo's in-game adjustments are second to few in the league, but that oftentimes comes with a growing pain or two on early possessions. Sunday was no different right out of the gate, although the end result was far from the worst-case scenario.

New York averaged 5.3 yards per play on a 14-play opening drive that took 8:13 off the clock. That also included a third-down conversion by the offense and some shoddy tackling from the Kansas City defense. With that said, the Chiefs' third-ranked red-zone defense lived up to its reputation and held the Jets to a field goal. Minimal harm, minimal foul.

The most telegraphed quarterback sneak ever failed

Much has been made about how the Chiefs could've won last Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos had they simply lined up for a quarterback sneak at the end. The team has avoided letting quarterback Patrick Mahomes get under center for one like the plague, which stems from a knee injury in 2019.

Well, a third-and-1 sneak was tried on the first offensive possession of the afternoon, albeit in complete and utter failure. Backup signal-caller Justin Fields fumbled the ball after a weird snap exchange, leading to a successful New York challenge for a turnover.

Earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid said sneaking with tight end Noah Gray would likely be the club's "first call." He later added that an attempt with Fields was possible. Mahomes also spoke about his conversations with Reid regarding the play.

“I'll say that there have been quarterback sneaks in games that we've put in that we will alert and change at the line of scrimmage if they get in those tight fronts," Mahomes said. "Obviously, that wasn't the play in that situation of the game, but it's not like we're scared to call the quarterback sneak. It's just something that we haven't done. We've been able to execute with other things.

"So I don't think coach Reid's put that on me. But at the end of the day, if we can execute with the other things, I'm sure we'll have to make changes. That's something that Coach Reid's not afraid to do, is make changes whenever needed. So we'll see where that goes moving forward.”

It's become increasingly clear that Kansas City isn't going to operate the sneak in a normal way. Plan B doesn't seem to be working, either.

First-half ball security was nothing short of horrendous

The Chiefs have generally done a respectable job taking care of the football on the year, coming into Week 9 ranked fourth in turnover differential (+5) and trailing just the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes has only made a handful of mind-boggling decisions, and running back Kenneth Walker's been as reliable as anyone all year long.

It's the other members of the roster who haven't always held up their end of the bargain; Sunday was a prime example of that. In the opening two frames, specifically, a variety of fumbles took place. Sure, two of them were from Mahomes, but those can largely be chalked up to the aforementioned offensive line struggles.

Rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen is credited with another, taking place on the game's opening kickoff. Kansas City must tighten up the ball security, as these weren't the only instances of lackluster control. Better — and perhaps luckier — opponents will take advantage of self-inflicted mistakes.

The offensive tackle situation simply must improve

Much has been made of the Chiefs' offensive tackle situation, and for good reason. On the left side of the line, the absence of Josh Simmons is lasting much longer than anyone anticipated, putting undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson in a precarious position. The first-year man looks worse with more tape out on him, along with better defenses being faced.

On the other side, veteran Jaylon Moore missed one week of play due to being in the concussion protocol but hasn't even been an average pass blocker at times when on the field. Concerns regarding both players culminated with an ugly opening half of play, including multiple strip-sacks of Mahomes and an injury to the two-time NFL MVP:

This is a close-up look at the injury to Patrick Mahomes:pic.twitter.com/suH7qpyLV9 https://t.co/BplvdRnJVG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2026

According to Pro Football Focus' live tracking for the first half, Benson and Moore surrendered three pressures each. Moore lost to rookie pass rusher David Bailey on a couple of occasions, and Benson owned a horrific 8.6 pass blocking grade.

Simmons can't be counted on to walk through the door, but internal improvement or consistency simply must be established for the long run.

Another week, another Harrison Butker conversation

It feels like beating a dead horse by now, but it must remain a talking point for as long as it's an issue. Once again, the Chiefs have a Harrison Butker problem on their hands, as the three-time Super Bowl champion continues to look like a shell of himself on field goal attempts.

Butker came into Sunday's game 12-for-18 on field goals, just two-thirds being made, and also had a missed extra point. He then had a 56-yard miss lead to a do-over after a penalty, only to miss the ensuing 51-yarder in the same fashion. This train doesn't seem to be reversing course anytime soon.

Speaking to the media this week, special teams coordinator Dave Toub backed Butker as the team's kicker when asked about the process of choosing between him and the recently-signed Justin Tucker.

“Because Butker’s our kicker," Toub said. "Butker, he's on our team, and we're paying Butker. And Butker has won a lot of football games for us. Butker is a champion, and he deserves the right to be exhausted on this thing, and we're going to exhaust every possibility with him.”

Most other teams would've moved on from Butker at this stage, even with all he's done for the organization. Legacy shouldn't prevent the right decisions from being made.

Welcome to the sack party, Chris Jones!

Father Time is undefeated, and defensive tackle Chris Jones is finding that out as much as anyone on the Kansas City roster. He entered the weekend with just half a sack on the season, which is far from what everyone's grown to expect from the proclaimed 'CEO of Sack Nation' over the years.

Reid didn't seem concerned about Jones' lack of statistical production when he spoke to the media this week, however.

"Going back to Chris, I mean, Chris is giving his all," Reid said. "He's doing everything he can do. He gets doubled from various angles. He's going to draw a lot of attention, and so that's [an] advantage to the other guys to have a chance to get themselves home. So as much emphasis is put on Chris, let's take advantage of that and get ourselves on the quarterback. Not just to the quarterback, but the quarterback.”

Regardless of whether Jones is back close to peak form, he flashed improved burst and closing ability in Week 9. Late in the first half, his third-and-6 sack of Jets quarterback Geno Smith ended the club's drive and helped keep the Chiefs' lead intact entering the break. He added another third-down sack in the fourth quarter for good measure.

KC has to be thrilled with that showing.

Yes, Kenneth Walker III is still awesome

After an absolutely red-hot start to the season, Walker's return to Seattle saw him muster just 36 rushing yards on 14 carries. He upped his level of play in Week 8's loss to the Denver Broncos, albeit only to the tune of 3.3 yards per carry and another contest without a rushing score. Those are two tough defenses to take on, and our preview for this one alluded to Sunday as a get-right spot for the Chiefs' best player this year. As it turns out, that was the case.

Walker was excellent against the Jets, toting the ball 18 times for 102 yards and a score on the ground. He also made his presence felt in the passing game, hauling in several Mahomes passes and taking two to the house for touchdowns. Given the state of the wide receiver room, the Chiefs' offense might only go as far as Walker and Mahomes can take it for the time being.

Walker reintroduced himself as an elite force in front of the home crowd here.

Creed Humphrey, on the other hand, is not

An underrated storyline of the Chiefs' season thus far is center Creed Humphrey not living up to his standard. Truthfully, he isn't coming close as someone who rolled into the 2026-27 campaign as the best player in the sport at his position.

Snap issues are plaguing Humphrey on a weekly basis, with Sunday marking the fifth game in a row he's failed to escape without being credited with a fumble. That makes it a career-high seven fumbles for him now, which isn't acceptable by any stretch of the imagination.

Reid's pre-Week 9 message to Humphrey was simple, urging his All-Pro center to just "get the snaps up," although that isn't manifesting on the game field.

Special teams remain not-so-special in Kansas City

Every week the Chiefs' special teams group falls flat on its face, I'm reminded of Toub shooting down any worries in October and citing it as too early to draw any sweeping conclusions. Well, this just marked another week of the bar not being met, and that doesn't just pertain to Butker's miscues or Allen's cough-up (that was recovered by Kansas City).

Rookie defensive back Jadon Canady missed a tackle opportunity on a second-quarter punt that wound up being returned for 18 yards by Isaiah Williams. In the second half, a 69-yard punt return by receiver Nikko Remigio was wiped by a holding penalty on, again, Canady. Later on, cornerback Melvin Smith appeared to help tip a punt away from the end zone for a deep pin, only for it to be ruled illegal touching.

Considering how well-respected the coordinator is and where the standard is set, the production doesn't even remotely match.

Xavier Worthy's injury underscores the need for a wideout addition

In the final frame of Sunday's tilt at Arrowhead Stadium, former first-round receiver Xavier Worthy exited with an injury. He went down in the open field and immediately grabbed at his hamstring, going on to be ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly thereafter. Should Worthy miss any time, that'd further exacerbate the Chiefs' pressing need for another pass catcher at the position.

Many have mentioned Indianapolis Colts standout Josh Downs, who remains the name talked about the most in Chiefs circles. Other options are out there, but Kansas City negotiating from a place of desperation decreases the club's leverage. Armed with four total projected picks in the third and fourth rounds of the 2027 NFL Draft, how much capital will general manager Brett Veach pony up?

Worthy's injury might've turned a real want for a wide receiver into an even more unequivocal need.

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