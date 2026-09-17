After opening their season on Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs are operating on a slightly shortened week ahead of their Week 2 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Will the Chiefs be closer to full strength during their second primetime showdown? Thursday's injury report provides a glimpse at who the Chiefs may be without against Indy.

Mansoor Delane Full Participant for Second-Consecutive Practice

Cornerback Mansoor Delane's NFL debut was short and sweet. Delane intercepted Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on the third play of the game, but Delane suffered a shoulder injury on the play, which ultimately kept him off the field for the remainder of his first NFL game.

After Delane was limited throughout much of training camp due to a shoulder ailment, it was understandable for fans to have considerable concern after Delane's Monday night exit, but he appears to have avoided serious injury. Both Wednesday and Thursday, Delane was a full participant in the team's practice, clearing the way for him to return to the field against the Colts.

Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane during Thursday’s stretch period. Today will be a more intense practice than yesterday, so today’s injury report will be more revealing regarding his status. pic.twitter.com/7DmW2VsXgb — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 17, 2026

Josh Simmons, Chamarri Conner Still Sidelined

Left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and safety Chamarri Conner (knee) both missed the Chiefs' season-opener due to their respective injuries, and their status for Week 2 appears uncertain. Neither Simmons nor Conner practiced on Thursday after remaining sidelined during Wednesday's action.

While undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson performed admirably on Monday night, the Chiefs' passing game was quick and limited against Denver, and Simmons' return would help rejuvenate the aerial attack. In Connor's absence, projected No. 3 safety Jaden Hicks played 100% of the snaps alongside safety Alohi Gilman.

Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed Limited on Thursday

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was limited again on Thursday after being a partial participant on Wednesday. Jones appeared on the injury report on Sept. 11 with a calf injury but played through it against Denver. Jones played just 51% of the defensive snaps on Monday night, an abnormally low number for the longtime pillar of the Chiefs' defense, but a positive development for the 32-year-old defensive tackle who may be able to take a slightly lighter workload throughout the season in hopes of being fresh for the playoff push.

Jones spoke to the media on Thursday, implying that his injury is not significant.

Veteran cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) joined Jones as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that Sneed's workload was "load management."

Good News Everywhere Else for KC

For the second day in a row, the rest of the players with injury designations were full participants in practice, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), defensive end R Mason Thomas (hamstring), wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee) and defensive end Ashton Gillotte (foot).

One lasting injury from Monday's game was announced on Wednesday, as the Chiefs placed linebacker Cooper McDonald (knee) on injured reserve, signing practice squad fullback Ben VanSumeren to the active roster in a corresponding move.

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