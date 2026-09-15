UPDATE: Both Delane and McDonald have been downgraded to out, per the Chiefs.

The original story, in its entirety, continues below.

The Kansas City Chiefs jumped out to an early 7-0 lead against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, but it wasn't all good news. In the first quarter of Week 1's regular-season opener, the club's prized 2026 NFL Draft selection was knocked out of action.

Not too long after recording his first professional interception, first-round cornerback Mansoor Delane was spotted heading for the locker room. Kansas City quickly announced that he's questionable to return with a shoulder injury. The in-game broadcast confirmed the development.

CB Mansoor Delane is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/G4nrIBnjmG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2026

It's unclear whether this injury is tied to the right shoulder issue Delane battled throughout the offseason program and training camp. With that said, Nate Taylor of ESPN points out that the former LSU standout landed on that same shoulder during his interception return.

Speaking to the media last month, Delane spoke about his journey back to 100% and why it prepared him for the regular season.

"I was definitely just eager to get back healthy, but I think it was a sign. I think it was meant to be," Delane said. "It's always hard not to be on the field, it's what you love to do. But like I said, I think it allowed me to step back and see from different perspectives... I took that time and valued every second of it."

Delane wasn't on the field for the Broncos' second offensive possession, leaving the Chiefs with a primary cornerback rotation of L'Jarius Sneed, Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton.

Linebacker Cooper McDonald, who got hurt on kickoff coverage, was also deemed questionable to return with a knee injury.

This story is being updated.

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