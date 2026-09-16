Chiefs Get Major Break With Latest Mansoor Delane Injury Update

Fresh off a big-time win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs returned from their off day and are back on the practice field on Wednesday. In a minor surprise, they'll be joined by perhaps their most promising young player.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon, providing a multitude of injury updates as the club shifts focus to Sunday's Week 2 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Reid kicked things off by addressing his injured players on both sides of the ball. The best news of all pertained to rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, who left Monday's contest with a shoulder injury.

According to Reid, the first-round pick will participate in Wednesday's practice.

"Delane is back, and he'll be out there today doing his thing," Reid said.

He even went so far as to acknowledge the possibility of the former LSU standout being active on Sunday Night Football against Indianapolis.

"Yeah, there's a pretty good chance he'll be back out there," Reid added. "He's going to go today."

Delane battled a shoulder issue during the offseason, which limited him during training camp and the preseason. He shed his non-contact jersey in time to get some live reps, however, which was a significant development ahead of the regular season. It's since been revealed that it was a hairline fracture he was dealing with.

From NFL Live on ESPN: The latest on #Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder), #Rams DL Aaron Donald’s return, and #Eagles G Landon Dickerson going to IR. pic.twitter.com/9Nayn4S774 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2026

Delane played three defensive snaps in his regular-season debut, recording an interception on the opening series of the night.

Elsewhere, the duo of left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and safety Chamarri Conner (knee) will continue to miss time after being inactive on Monday. Reid acknowledges that both players are making progress in their respective recoveries, although not enough to be on the field again at this point.

Finally, linebacker Cooper McDonald is going on the injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury on kickoff coverage during Monday's bout versus Denver. The 25-year-old played a pair of snaps and was replaced in the aggregate by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and special teams coordinator Dave Toub. McDonald will be out for the next four games at a minimum, but the team anticipates a return this season.

The only positive here is Delane, yet it's a huge one for Kansas City as it looks to remain undefeated this weekend in front of the home crowd.

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