Chiefs vs. Broncos Injury Report: Chris Jones Limited During Friday's Practice

Just a few days before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 season, one of their most important superstars was limited in practice with a new injury designation.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was a limited participant on Friday due to a calf injury, according to the team.

Jones was not given an injury designation on Thursday and spoke to the media before Friday's practice, indicating that he was healthy entering Friday's session. There have been no further reports regarding the severity of Jones' injury as of the publishing of this story.

Nothing quite like playing under the lights at Arrowhead 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kMA0KXBg8b — Chiefs on KCSN (@chiefs_kcsn) September 11, 2026

Josh Simmons, Chamarri Conner still sidelined

Left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and starting safety Chamarri Conner (knee) each missed both Thursday and Friday's practices. In conjunction with head coach Andy Reid's comments earlier this week, both players appear very unlikely to suit up for the team's season-opener.

Patrick Mahomes, Ashton Gillotte remain full participants

The good news on the injury front extends across the rest of the Chiefs' roster. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) appears to be fully ready to go for Week 1, while defensive end Ashton Gillotte (foot) has been a full participant in both of Kansas City's practices this week while returning from a ruptured plantar fascia.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder), defensive end R Mason Thomas (hamstring), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee), guard Trey Smith (hip), wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee) and linebacker Jack Cochrane (knee) were all full participants on both Thursday and Friday.

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