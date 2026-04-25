The second night of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway, and the Kansas City Chiefs entered the evening with just one selection at their disposal. Fresh off making a couple of defensive moves on Thursday, general manager Brett Veach wasted no time getting back to work on Friday.

Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas is the pick at No. 40, giving the Chiefs another injection of talent on defense as the offseason rolls on.

Did Veach and Co. land the right player? How about the value and fit for the immediate future? Let's dive into R Mason Thomas joining Kansas City.

R Mason Thomas Draft Grade: What Does Thomas Bring to the Chiefs?

Thomas, a four-year player at Oklahoma, racked up a combined 15.5 sacks in his final two campaigns with the Sooners and added 22 tackles for loss. Primarily a speed rusher, he weighed in at 241 pounds during the pre-draft process and posted a tremendous 40-yard dash time (4.67 seconds).

Let's get this out of the way: Thomas won't be a linebacker in Kansas City, even at his stature. The former Sooner is a specialist when it comes to rushing the passer, which may remind many of the 2023 NFL Draft selection of Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

As an undersized player, Thomas predictably has good burst off the line of scrimmage and plays with a surprising mean streak. His motor always runs hot, allowing him to eliminate angles and penetrate pockets once he gains a head of steam.

Run defense is a pressing question many will have regarding Thomas' profile, especially at his weight. With that said, he puts forth elite effort in that realm and holds up better than he should. There's a chance he develops into an every-down player at his peak.

Thomas needs to refine his pass rush plan, particularly with consistency in hand placement. For someone who won't overpower professional offensive tackles, his technique must be cleaner.

Some may write Thomas off as a player who's only useful on pure passing downs. Those concerns are valid, but he packs a punch and could become a scary supporting defensive end if things break correctly.

Where Does Thomas Fit in Kansas City?

It's safe to say that the Chiefs are going against their tendencies and preferences in a major way here. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known for going with more traditional 4-3 defensive end types. Those players weigh more than Thomas, are bigger-framed and have longer arms.

Thomas' 31-inch arms sit in the fifth percentile, via Stick to the Model, and his 8-inch hands are in the second percentile. His athletic testing also didn't hit as hard as some anticipated. Still, this is a bank on adding an off-speed pitch.

In the Chiefs On SI Day 2 NFL Draft preview, defensive end was listed as the club's top need. Aside from George Karlaftis, the cupboard is quite bare. 2025 NFL Draft pickup Ashton Gillotte and Anudike-Uzomah were slotted to serve as ends two and three before the Thomas selection.

Thomas now joins No. 29 overall pick, Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods, in the Kansas City defensive line room. Elsewhere up front, Ethan Downs and Tyreke Smith make up the end-of-roster candidates at the defensive end.

First, it was LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. Next, it was Woods. Now, it's Thomas' time to juice up the Chiefs' defense in 2026 and beyond.