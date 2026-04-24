With the No. 40 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas.

Thomas was ranked as the No. 8 EDGE player in the KC Sports Network Draft Guide, earning a second-round grade. Described as "quite a bit undersized," Thomas is an outlier for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who tends to prefer larger, longer ends. That's a noteworthy decision from Spagnuolo and general manager Brett Veach, as Missouri defensive end Zion Young — often mocked to the Chiefs — was still on the board when KC opted for Thomas and the high-upside pass rush potential that he will now bring to Kansas City.

Thomas addresses a clear need for the Chiefs, even after the team selected defensive tackle Peter Woods at No. 29 overall on Thursday night. The defensive tackle group has been bolstered with Woods joining Chris Jones, Khyiris Tonga and Omarr Norman-Lott. On the edge, however, the Chiefs had a void both in the short-term and the long-term future of the roster.

With George Karlaftis as KC's only established defensive end, Thomas can instantly compete with second-year end Ashton Gillotte for a starting role. Third-year first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah is penciled in as the next man in the rotation, and the team could still explore a veteran addition like former New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Thomas is the Chiefs' third consecutive defensive selection to begin the 2026 NFL Draft, following Woods at No. 29 and cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6.

On social media, CBS Sports analyst JP Acosta had high praise for the pick and the new duo of pass rushers the Chiefs added this week.

"MY AGENDA IS WINNING," Acosta wrote. "I freaking LOVE this fit and I love that Spags is changing his body type on the EDGE with RMT. Different style rusher than previous guys, but holy hell he and Peter Woods on 3rd down, buckle up."

Now, the Chiefs will have to play the waiting game before potentially selecting their first offensive player of the draft, as they're not slated to make another pick until No. 109 overall on Saturday. Kansas City could look to move back into the third round on Friday night, but if they don't, they'll have a fourth-rounder, two fifths and a sixth to wrap up their draft haul.