Why Sunday's Game Against the Dolphins Should Be Emmett Johnson's Time to Shine

The Miami Dolphins are one offseason and two games into one of the NFL's more dramatic rebuilds, overhauling the roster with a multi-year plan to return to relevance. That leaves the Kansas City Chiefs in a bit of an odd spot here in Week 3 of this NFL season.

There's no room for overlooking an opponent in the NFL. "Any given Sunday" is a well-known trope, but for good reason. On Thursday night, the floundering Atlanta Falcons dominated the Super Bowl-aspiring Green Bay Packers, 35-14 at Lambeau Field. Weird things happen in football, so all of that needs to be acknowledged before there's any dismissal of Miami.

With that being said, if the Chiefs can put up a solid performance on Sunday, the game could bring a well-timed opportunity to shake up the Kansas City backfield.

Starting running back Kenneth Walker has been phenomenal through two weeks. He's racked up 369 yards from scrimmage (rushing plus receiving) and two touchdowns; Walker has an argument to be discussed as the best player in the sport so far in 2026. However, that has also come with a heavy workload.

Through two games, Walker has 56 touches. At that 28-touches-per-game pace, Walker would record an outrageous 476 touches over the course of a 17-game season.

It's unfathomable that Walker would keep that pace through 15 more games, but even if he gets slightly fewer carries along the way, Walker is on track to put up the kind of workload an NFL running back hasn't seen since... his position coach?!

In 2014, DeMarco Murray had 449 touches (plus 48 more in the playoffs). That's still the most single-season touches for one player since Larry Johnson (457) in 2006! https://t.co/a9EQEj6Kt2 — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) September 25, 2026

Yes, Chiefs running backs coach DeMarco Murray had 449 regular season touches in his stellar 2014 season with the Dallas Cowboys. That's the most touches in a single year for any player in the last 20 years, dating back to 2006 for another KC connection. That year, Chiefs running back Larry Johnson took a whopping 457 touches for the second-most in NFL history.

That's what brings us to rookie fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson.

To keep Walker fresh and healthy late into the season, another back will need to be able to take some of Walker's heavy workload without submarining the Chiefs' suddenly explosive running game. Through the first two games of his career, Johnson has shown plenty of reason to earn that trust.

Emmett Johnson has some MOVES 😮‍💨



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/yEWu90SL7G — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) September 21, 2026

Johnson has taken 10 carries for 39 yards and four catches for 64 yards to begin the year, and his plays have looked even more promising than his box scores. Early this week, head coach Andy Reid acknowledged a likely uptick in Johnson's workload, and there should be no better time for a heavy dose of No. 10 than Sunday's noon showdown in Miami.

If the Chiefs can secure anything resembling true control over the Dolphins, Johnson should be able to take on a much larger workload, allowing Walker to spend a bit more time on the sidelines.

Chiefs RBs coach DeMarco Murray on rookie Emmett Johnson:



“He'll continue to get more opportunities ... everything we've asked Emmett to do, from special teams to blocking to catching the ball out of the backfield, as well as running, he's done an unbelievable job.” pic.twitter.com/QzjNNj9PBN — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) September 24, 2026

Beyond Johnson, this would also be a good time to see second-year back Brashard Smith get his first offensive snaps of the season. Smith made the team as Kansas City's third running back and a potential kick-returning weapon, but he didn't see any offensive work against the Denver Broncos or Indianapolis Colts. After taking only 44 carries all of last year, it seems like Smith is a distant No. 3 in the running back room, but if things go well in South Florida, it would be the perfect time to give Johnson the second half to step in as the team's top runner, while Smith could receive some late-game third-down reps.

Getting the win and keeping Walker fresh should be the Chiefs' two biggest goals on Sunday... in that order, of course.

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