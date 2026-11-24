It's a short week, and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the biggest game of their season so far, set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, on Thanksgiving night.

In this edition of the Chiefs On SI mailbag, all eyes are on Thursday night's AFC showdown, starting with a player who hasn't suited up for the Chiefs in the last two weeks.

Should we be concerned if Ken Walker can't go in a HUGE game on Thursday? Would the groin injury knocking K9 out for at least three straight games affect your hopes for him going into January? -@EthanCo67716681

Well, it wouldn't be ideal! It certainly felt like the Chiefs were being cautious with Walker for the sake of getting him back to 100% for Thanksgiving night in Buffalo, but now we're left to monitor the injury reports with very little time for Walker to physically improve from however he felt before the Arizona Cardinals game. Add in the forecast of cold, wet, sloppy conditions expected on Thursday, and you have another element to be concerned about. That environment sounds like a recipe for a heavy workload for the game's running backs, but it's not ideal for a runner nursing a leg ailment.

Just told by our @WGRZ weather folks that conditions for #Bills and Chiefs on Thanksgiving night are going to be about as poor as it gets.



Steady rain and upper 30s before, during, and after the game. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 23, 2026

To fully wade into a hypothetical that might be irrelevant by the time Tuesday's injury report comes out: If Walker doesn't play in Buffalo, I think you have to have some level of concern about his timeline and expectations for the rest of the year, simply due to the possibility that a short-term injury, downplayed by the team, could be lingering much longer than the player and team expected. That's always alarming until the player returns and looks like their pre-injury self.

There's also a possibility that we're overreacting to a Monday walkthrough "DNP" designation while Walker and the team could fully intend on having him suit up against the Bills. But in this moment of uncertainty, it's not what you'd want to see from the first estimated injury report of a short week.

Meanwhile, to ask myself the next question: Is Walker still as important to the Chiefs' offense as he was a few weeks ago, before rookie running back Emmett Johnson put up back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances?

I've been hugely impressed by Johnson's performances throughout the first half of his rookie season, and I think it's legitimate. No smoke and mirrors here; he's a quality NFL back. Still, Walker is obviously the more accomplished player, the more complete player, and he was an absolute revelation through the first act of the Chiefs' season. He also allows Johnson to become an overqualified No. 2 back when they're both healthy.

Even with Johnson's excellent performances now on film, the offense would be hurt if it's without Walker for another week.

How do you like the Chiefs-Bills matchup for Thursday night’s game? -@MrEd315

From an entertainment and storyline perspective? I love it! From an individual matchup perspective? ...Yeah, I still love it, but I'm not overconfident on the Chiefs' behalf!

This should be a tremendous battle between two of the best teams in the AFC who, obviously, have played high-profile thrillers on the game's biggest stages. They're also both flawed and have some things to prove regarding this season's iteration of their teams.

To pick one specific matchup, I'm excited (if not nervous) to see how the Chiefs' offensive line holds up against a somewhat rejuvinated Bills pass rush. Gregory Rousseau has 10 sacks this season, good for the second-most in the league behind only Will Anderson. Amidst recent struggles, how will the Chiefs' tackles (and particularly rookie Kahlil Benson) manage? Can Kansas City execute its desired game plan while protecting Benson in the way they have at other times this season, or will this be a do-or-die game for KC's line?

The Chiefs' offense will have the advantage over the Bills' often-struggling defense as long as the line can give Mahomes time to work. If they can't hold their own, Mahomes may need a masterclass to keep the offense in rhythm.

Going into the gauntlet 8-2. Best case scenario we could hope for. Do you think we go at least 3-2 over the next five-game stretch? I think we can. -@zandersahlia.bsky.social

To refresh, the Chiefs' next five games go as follows: at Bills, at Rams, at Bengals, vs. Patriots, vs. 49ers. The road got a bit less daunting with the injuries to Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, which will likely hobble the 5-5 Patriots and limit the already-battered 6-4 Rams. (Los Angeles won't have tight end Terrance Ferguson and former Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, among others, while wide receiver Davante Adams seems like a longshot to suit up against the Chiefs.)

On paper, the Chiefs "should" beat the Rams and Patriots. Considering how good the Niners have looked, they appear to be the most daunting opponent of this stretch.

That leads us back to the Bills and Bengals, Kansas City's most noteworthy non-AFC West rivals in recent years. Even with Cincinnati coming off of a surprising loss to the Commanders on Monday night, ending their five-game winning streak, traveling to Cincy is still a serious test.

I certainly think the Chiefs are capable of going 3-2 in this upcoming gauntlet, and they might need to go 4-1 to win the AFC—or even just to secure the AFC West. I'd be more than happy to trade a loss to the Niners for wins over Buffalo and Cincinnati for the sake of getting KC closer to the ever-precious first-round bye. They have such a small margin for error, and, for better or for worse, we'll be talking about the next few games very differently after Thursday's showdown in Buffalo.

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