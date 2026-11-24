While Kenneth Walker III has been one of the best running backs in the NFL in his first year as a Chief, rookie Emmett Johnson has emerged as a revelation throughout the two weeks he has filled in as the starter. In wins over the Falcons and Cardinals, the Nebraska product eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards and found the end zone three times.

Fresh off being named Super Bowl LX MVP in Seattle, Walker signed a three-year, $43.05 million contract with Kansas City in the offseason. But two days before the Chiefs squared off against Atlanta in Week 10, Walker told Andy Reid he had pulled his groin and needed to sit out, forcing him to miss the past two contests.



Johnson, the Chiefs' fifth-round draft selection, has looked equally as impressive in his own right, albeit against less formidable opponents. Even so, Walker is still the fifth-leading rusher in the NFL even after missing a pair of games and already having gone through a bye week.

With Walker potentially returning this week for a Thanksgiving showdown vs. the Bills, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked how the team expects to divvy up the carries between the two standout running backs when they are both healthy. Bieniemy provided about as straightforward a response as there could be.

"Kenneth is the starter, and if Kenneth was to play, he'll remain the starter," Bieniemy confirmed. "That's how this deal rolls. It's been great having an opportunity to watch Emmett do his thing, because that's what he's supposed to do. The next man should always have that mentality."

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These comments make it abundantly clear that when Walker is active, he will remain the Chiefs' RB1. That isn't likely to change because of two impressive performances by a rookie.

"We're coaching the starter to be the starter, but we're also coaching that next man to be prepared to be the man," he continued. "I think Emmett has done a great job, but we also understand the value that Kenneth brings as well."

As a fan, it's easy to get caught up in Johnson's production, but Walker's impact has been massive. His presence has opened up the play-action game for Patrick Mahomes, and he's bailed an often stagnant Chiefs offense more times than not. Walker has earned the right to retain his title as the starter for the remainder of the season.



Where Johnson has actually separated himself is the passing game. Over the last four weeks, he has reeled in 15 of his 16 targets for 236 receiving yards and three touchdowns, including a 73-yard catch-and-run score against the Broncos. Johnson could be featured as more of a third-down back in passing situations moving forward.

It's still far from a sure thing that Walker is available on Thursday. The Chiefs are facing a short week just two days removed from their victory over Arizona, and Walker wasn't present during the team's walkthrough yesterday. It sounds like the coaching staff is using today's session to feel out how Walker may look in an actual game setting.

Andy Reid says RB Kenneth Walker (groin) will return to practice today



Reid adds: “We’ll just see how he does. I’m not anticipating a ton of work there.” pic.twitter.com/ZmBCy2EvMM — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) November 24, 2026

Although there are understandable concerns about Walker coming back from a groin ailment in cold, potentially snowy conditions in Buffalo, his game status should be determined soon. There wouldn't be much of a drop-off if Johnson had to start his third consecutive game in the backfield, but his role will be reduced significantly should Walker suit up.

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