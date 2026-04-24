The Kansas City Chiefs are officially off and running in the 2026 NFL Draft. With his initial selection of the evening, general manager Brett Veach made a splash in the first round by moving up to pick No. 6.

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane is the pick for Kansas City at sixth overall, previously owned by the Cleveland Browns. Delane provides the club some serious talent in the secondary for 2026 and beyond. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs sent pick Nos. 9, 74 and 148 to Cleveland in the swap.

What can Chiefs fans expect as Delane soon enters the fold? Let's break down his profile, as well as his fit on the team and how the rest of the roster could be impacted.

Grading Chiefs' 2026 NFL Draft Selection of Mansoor Delane

Before factoring in Delane himself, the elephant in the room is the post-Trent McDuffie world the Chiefs live in at cornerback. They created a void at corner, choosing to ship a Pro Bowl-level player to the Los Angeles Rams instead of inking him to a long-term extension. For all intents and purposes, that opened the door for this move.

Delane is an even 6-foot, albeit with only 30-inch arms. He also weighed in at 187 pounds during the pre-draft process, which isn't quite a red flag but is absolutely worth noting. He profiles as a boundary corner with plus long speed, quality short-area quickness and the ability to thrive regardless of what defense is called.

WENT UP AND GOT OUR MAN 😤



With the 6th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, we have selected CB @mansoordelane! pic.twitter.com/QoPbAlgUd2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2026

It remains to be seen how consistent Delane will be in run support. Being a bit too anticipatory could come back to bite him. That, paired with his late-career collegiate ascension at LSU (All-American for the 2025 campaign), factors into questions surrounding his true ceiling at the next level.

In the Chiefs On SI round one preview, 10 prospects were singled out as potential Chiefs fits in the first round. Delane was one of five who made the cut for pick No. 9 and was described as a "safer bet" than Tennessee corner Jermod McCoy, primarily thanks to his "makings of a boundary stopper."

With that said, it's the avenue taken to reach this point that's clearly a head-scratcher. This move gets a passing grade in the early stages, yet it feels that Kansas City left a lot of meat on the bone. Grading the acquisition is an interesting balancing act between player offering, team need and process.

Mansoor Delane's 2026 Chiefs Fit & Roster Impact

On top of not having McDuffie, the Chiefs also lost Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams via free agency. That left them with a pre-draft cornerback room headlined by veteran Kristian Fulton, 2025 third-round pick Nohl Williams and offseason signing Kader Kohou.

Depth options like Kevin Knowles, Kaiir Elam and perhaps hybrid piece Chris Roland-Wallace are fighting for roster and depth chart positioning. Delane projects to start immediately, in this writer's view, or be in a rotation with Williams and Fulton.

There may be questions about alignment, as the latter two veterans are outside players. Per Pro Football Focus, Delane logged 1,977 career snaps on the outside, with only 116 coming in the slot.

At the end of the day, the Chiefs did need a cornerback. There's certainly a world where avoiding an early investment in the position could've put them in a tough spot both now and later.

Delane, the player, is just fine as a top-10 selection. It's worth questioning whether the juice will be worth the strenuous squeeze the Chiefs made, however.