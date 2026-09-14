The Kansas City Chiefs are back in full force, taking the field on the Monday Night Football stage against a tough Denver Broncos opponent. It's a battle of bitter AFC West foes, and it carries plenty of importance considering the gap between the two in the standings just one year ago.

While Kansas City securing a win to open the 2026-27 campaign is the most important task at hand, some individual players can also manage to stand out with inspired performances. Which stars are within striking distance of franchise or NFL records ahead of the new campaign?

Let's take a look at the most intriguing stats and milestones to monitor for the Chiefs in Week 1 of the regular season, courtesy of the club's game notes.

The legend of Travis Kelce can continue to grow on Monday

The Chiefs should be thanking their lucky stars that tight end Travis Kelce decided to come back for another season. While the future Hall of Fame man is set to enter year 14 in the league, he feels that he still has plenty to offer on the field. Even if Kelce can't maintain his previous level of production past his 37th birthday, he could still ascend the all-time ranks in some categories.

Easily the most impressive one is yards after the catch. Kelce is one of two players with at least 6,000 of those yards, joining running back Marshall Faulk. Kelce needs 72 YAC to tie Faulk for first place in the history of the sport.

Elsewhere, Kelce is six receptions of 25 or more yards away from passing longtime New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski for the most ever by a tight end. Additionally, a reception tonight would extend his ongoing franchise and (current) NFL-leading streak of 191 consecutive contests with one.

A big Chris Jones game would have a significant leaderboard impact

Last year marked the continuation of a bit of a drop-off for All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones relative to his prime, as he logged seven sacks after producing five the year prior. He's now multiple seasons removed from reaching double digits in that regard, and NFL Pro credited him with 49 pressures, his lowest total since 2021.

Despite all of that, the 32-year-old remains Kansas City's top pass-rushing threat and can further cement his legacy on Monday.

Entering the 2026 season, Jones is in a tie for third in Chiefs history with 87.5 career sacks. If he notches a pair against Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in Week 1, he'll tie edge rusher Tamba Hali for the second-most ever in a Kansas City uniform. Considering Jones' contract is no slam dunk to get out of after this year, there may be plenty of chances for him to climb the ladder, but every game presents a big-time opportunity nonetheless.

Nick Bolton is entering rarefied air in this volume stat

Say what you want about the value of tackles, but someone's got to be the one to bring down a ballcarrier. When it comes to accomplishing that feat, not many do it at a higher frequency than Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, who is coming off a year that saw him log 154 tackles (including 73 solo efforts).

Should Bolton be able to fly around the field and make a supreme impact on Monday Night Football, it'd go a long way on the franchise leaderboard. With 10 solo tackles versus Denver, he'd get into a tie with fan favorite safety Eric Berry for the seventh-most as a Chief. The former Missouri standout has registered 10 such tackles in a game on three occasions: once in 2021, once in 2022 and once in 2024.

Can Bolton find a way to add 2026 to that list and put his name next to Berry's in the process in Week 1?

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