When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon, the ultimate goal is to simply escape with a victory. Multiple subplots are worth keeping an eye on, however, especially with the home crowd cheering the team on.

Kansas City has four players who can rise up the ranks of either the franchise or the NFL at large. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Nick Bolton make up Sunday's list.

Let's take a look at the most intriguing stats and milestones to monitor for the Chiefs in Week 6 of the regular season, courtesy of the club's game notes.

Patrick Mahomes can separate himself from two historic players

This season has seen Mahomes return to form in multiple regards, as he's producing numbers closer to earlier in his Chiefs tenure after a few down years by his standards. The two-time MVP has at least two passing touchdowns in each game this campaign, and a big-time performance in Week 6 could underscore just how amazing his career's been thus far.

With three-plus passing touchdowns on Sunday versus Los Angeles, Mahomes would break a tie with Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos) and Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins) for the most games of that nature all-time in a player's first 10 seasons. No. 15 is currently at 48 such contests, with his most recent one being Week 2 against Indy.

Multiple milestones await Travis Kelce with a big Week 6

A couple of months ago, Kelce made it clear that he felt year 14 could still see him find new ways to improve. From both a statistical standpoint and the eye test, that's been the case four games into the 2026-27 season. The 37-year-old is averaging 15.4 yards per catch with a 68.2% success rate and looks quicker both in-route and after the catch, stepping up as a top option on offense once again.

On Sunday, Kelce has multiple benchmarks within reach.

The first one is definitely the loftiest of bars. Kelce needs three catches of 25 or more yards to pass former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Rob Gronkowski for the most ever by a tight end. Secondly, it'd take seven receptions to pass Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison for the third-most catches ever by a player in his first 14 seasons. Lastly, just one catch would extend Kelce's ongoing streak to 196 consecutive games with a grab — the longest active span in football.

Can Chris Jones climb the Chiefs sack leaderboard?

It's been a quiet season for seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro Jones, as he's registered 11 tackles and a couple of pass breakups with no sacks in the first month of the season. He's doing so while logging just 191 snaps, though, which adds up to his lowest percentage (70%) since 2021. Advanced outlets don't reflect him being the downright elite pass rusher he typically is, as Pro Football Focus credits him with 11 pressures and nine hurries on 132 opportunities.

Still, Jones is always one good matchup away from breaking out in a big way. Considering he's going against a depleted Chargers offensive line in Week 6, perhaps this is the spot. With a pair of sacks, the CEO of "Sack Nation" would enter a tie with former outside linebacker Tamba Hali for the second most by a Chief in franchise history.

Sitting at 87.5 for yet another week, it feels like merely a matter of time for Jones.

A new record could be in the cards for Nick Bolton

Folks can argue about the value of tackles all they want, but they can't deny that Bolton provides them in bunches. The sixth-year man has gone into the triple digits on four separate occasions in his career, and he's tracking to do so once again if he stays healthy in 2026. Bolton's averaging 11 tackles per game across his last three outings — getting 10 or more would be huge in Week 6.

Bolton is currently tied with fan favorite and longtime Chiefs star 'backer Derrick Johnson for the most games with 10-plus tackles in a Kansas City career. The former Missouri standout is already up to 25 of those performances before even turning 27, which is impressive no matter how you slice it. Can the 2021 second-round pick make some splash plays against a division rival? If so, Johnson could be looking up at him on the all-time Chiefs standings.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news and updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded.