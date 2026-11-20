In a matchup the Chiefs were already heavily favored in, they received another huge break on Thursday with the Arizona Cardinals' latest injury development.

Mike LaFleur's squad was down to its third quarterback in as many weeks after the franchise traded away Jacoby Brissett at the deadline and lost Gardner Minshew II for the season with a torn UCL in his throwing arm. They turned to third-round rookie Carson Beck last week in a loss to the Rams, an outing in which he only threw for 108 passing yards without a touchdown.



However, Arizona's precarious quarterback situation worsened today. The Cardinals injury report from Friday revealed that Beck did not practice due to back spasms, putting his status up in the air for Week 11. That puts 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson in line to make the start against Kansas City this weekend (yes, that Josh Johnson).

The #Cardinals are planning to start veteran QB Josh Johnson on Sunday vs. the #Chiefs, as Carson Beck deals with a back injury.



The 40-year-old Johnson arrived in Arizona on November 11th. pic.twitter.com/TC2SHuc0vl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2026

Johnson, who has been a member of 15 NFL teams throughout his 19-year career, has only made three NFL starts in the current decade. He filled in a pair of games for the Commanders last year after Marcus Mariota got hurt and led the Ravens once in 2021.

Not only has Johnson become the Edwin Jackson of the NFL, but he's even played in three different professional leagues (UFL, AAF, and XFL). The veteran is about as well-traveled as any player in the league's history.



The bigger story here is that the Chiefs hold yet another advantage over Arizona in a showdown in which they opened as double-digit point favorites. The Cardinals are merely playing for draft position right now and were hoping to develop Beck over the final handful of games, but even that plan is in jeopardy should his injury linger long-term.

For a Cardinals offense that had only mustered nine points across its past two contests and recently placed star skill-position players Michael Wilson and Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve, they couldn't afford any more bad news on the injury front. Now, they'll likely have to roll out a new signal-caller who is on the back end of his playing career and hasn't even spent two weeks with this current group since being signed off the Bengals' practice squad.

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson (11) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As fun as a story like Johnson's is, the Chiefs are going to do everything in their power to make his life miserable on Sunday. Steve Spagnuolo's pass rush has finally come alive in recent weeks, totaling eight combined sacks against the Jets and Falcons.

There's still a possibility that Beck suits up if he overcomes his 'questionable' designation before kickoff. Either way, Arizona is staring at another potential blowout loss, regardless of who gets the ball under center.

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