Before entering a short week in a marquee showdown against Buffalo on Thanksgiving, the Chiefs have to get through one more contest first. They will look to remain undefeated at Arrowhead Stadium with the Arizona Cardinals coming to town for Kansas City's final home game in a month.

These two teams are in completely different positions, as the Cardinals are already playing for draft position after turning to rookie quarterback Carson Beck. The Chiefs are battling for the top overall seed in the AFC and trying to overtake the Broncos in the AFC West.



Kansas City unsurprisingly enters this showdown as a massive favorite over the three-win Cardinals. However, what does the ESPN Matchup Predictor think? Here's what its computer model forecasts prior to kickoff.

Cardinals at Chiefs: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Joey Blount (32) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Chiefs 88.0%, Cardinals 11.9%.

With a win probability of nearly 90%, this figure marks the largest advantage the Chiefs have held in the matchup predictor all season, even more than when they played the Dolphins or Jets.

Chiefs on SI's Take

The Cardinals are in the midst of a putrid offensive stretch in which they've mustered a mere nine points over the last two weeks. They sent Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore at the trade deadline and lost Gardner Minshew II to a torn ACL, forcing them to rely on their third-round rookie to orchestrate the offense.

While the Chiefs recently endured a mini-slump that featured losses to the Seahawks and Broncos, they have bounced back by scoring 35 points in consecutive wins. Patrick Mahomes has finally shaken off the early rust coming off his torn ACL and LCL, and this squad is now playing some of its best football all year.



Due to the lopsided nature of this particular game, the medical staff is in no rush to get Kenneth Walker III (groin) back on the field. Rookie tailback Emmett Johnson should continue to handle a large offensive workload, which he has undoubtedly earned with 171 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns last week.

The Chiefs will face every team from the NFC West this season and have already played Seattle. They still have the Rams and 49ers after this weekend, which will serve as the final interconference matchups on the schedule.

All three of Arizona's victories have actually come on the road, so perhaps it will give KC a run for its money. However, the computer model indicates that this one will get out of hand fairly quickly Sunday afternoon.

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