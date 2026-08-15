Chiefs vs. Rams: NFL Preseason Preview, Score Predictions

The wait is over folks: Kansas City Chiefs football is back. Sort of, that is.

Head coach Andy Reid's team has temporarily left training camp at the Missouri Western State University campus and returned home to Arrowhead Stadium for a Saturday showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. As both squads look to begin their respective preseasons, many high-profile starters will sit but dozens of reserves will be jockeying for depth chart and roster positioning.

How will Saturday's game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 1 of the preseason.

Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs have gone 0-3 in each of the last two preseasons, and this year could be even more bizarre. Between Patrick Mahomes' absence and the fact that the Chiefs and Rams will meet again in the regular season, we can rest easy knowing that neither team will be breaking out any tricks to win the game—and you shouldn't let the final score impact your weekend.

Still, this game should provide a good litmus test for several of the players who have earned significant offseason buzz, such as undrafted offensive lineman Kahlil Benson, who is slated to get his first taste of NFL action as the Chiefs continue to evaluate where he fits for 2026 and beyond. I'll also be watching for any of the No. 3 tight end contenders to show some blocking ability as the Chiefs ramp up their revamped rushing attack.

Jordan Foote: It's always tricky predicting the outcomes of preseason contests, but it's also a lot of fun at the same time. There's no denying that the Rams have a superior roster, from top to bottom, to that of the Chiefs. With that said, Kansas City is on the heels of an offseason of significant turnover and should have a handful of players eager to capitalize on make-or-break opportunities.

With the Rams sitting so many players, this one could come down to the quarterback battle and which side can make fewer mistakes. I don't trust LA starter Stetson Bennett or rookie Ty Simpson as much as KC starter Justin Fields, and even backup-to-the-backup Chris Oladokun has flashed in previous preseasons.

Look for a close game either way as the hosts escape with their first August triumph since 2023.

Joshua Schulman: The Rams are the clear Super Bowl favorites heading into the campaign, but the preseason is a different story. Both squads are resting several starters on both sides of the ball. Former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford won't be suiting up for the contest, leaving it up to the backups to orchestrate the offense.

Justin Fields is a lot more experienced and proven than Stetson Bennett, which gives the Chiefs a slight advantage if the offense can jump on LA early on. Kansas City's cornerback rotation will be interesting with Mansoor Delane, Kristian Fulton, and L'Jarius Sneed dealing with injuries, but home-field advantage gives the Chiefs the edge.

Tyler Brown: Preseason games are always mystifying to predict, but this one and the exhibition against the Seattle Seahawks will be absolute wild cards. The Chiefs play both in the regular season, so Andy Reid will keep things close to the vest even more than usual and perhaps not play most of his starters. This'll be a Garrett Nussmeier and Emmett Johnson showcase game.

Even Cyrus Allen might have played his way out of many snaps in this one, so it will be interesting to see the likes of Jalen Royals and Andrew Armstrong receive plenty of live reps. Aside from that, my eyes will be glued to Kahlil Benson and how serious we should take his Cinderella story. There's plenty to watch defensively here, too, but I'm expecting some points.

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