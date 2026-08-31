Chiefs Waiver Wire Claims: Tracking KC's Post-Cutdown Pickups & More

As August blends into September, NFL front offices are transitioning from preseason to regular-season mode. All 32 organizations' initial 53-man rosters have been set, and the Kansas City Chiefs' post-cutdown group brought a multitude of surprises.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, though, for general manager Brett Veach and company. Straight-up releases of vested veterans are one thing, but the waiver system is another. Players without four accrued seasons went on the wire last night and were eligible to be part of the first wave of claims prior to Monday's 12 p.m. CT deadline.

Sitting ninth in waiver priority following a 6-11 season, Kansas City found itself in a prime spot to potentially land some of the top talents that didn't make other rosters. Did the Chiefs claim anyone in this go-round?

Chiefs waiver claims: KC bids on multiple players from Monday's wire

Per the NFL's daily personnel and transaction notice, Veach and company were awarded two players on Monday. Tom Pelissero posted the leaguewide list.

DT Bryson Eason

Bryson Eason was a six-year collegiate player, spending each of his campaigns at Tennessee and appearing in a total of 61 games for the Volunteers. He racked up 105 tackles over the course of his career, with 22 going for loss, in addition to 4.5 sacks.

The interior lineman went undrafted in April, landing with the San Francisco 49ers as an early UDFA signing before being announced as a roster cut on Sunday. Although he's just 6-foot-2, he has 33-inch arms and posted an impressive broad jump of over 9 feet during the pre-draft process.

LB Jack Pyburn

The Jack Pyburn story is the more interesting one of the Monday bunch. After three years at Florida, he wrapped up his college career at LSU and had 52 tackles (5.5 for loss) as a senior for the Tigers. Labeled by some as a positional tweener this spring, he's got the height (just under 6-foot-4) and weight (258 pounds) of an edge rusher but lacks arm length (sub-31 inches) and isn't a linebacker by trade.

Pyburn is labeled as a linebacker, although it remains to be seen whether that's his utility in the pros. According to Pro Football Focus, he logged 543 snaps along the defensive line in 2025 and another 318 in 2024. Can he make the switch from a wide alignment to a potential SAM role? The jury is out on that.

It was recently reported that Pyburn could return to LSU if he cleared waivers, but that's no longer the case. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Pyburn is staying in the NFL after all.

Former LSU and Buccaneers edge Jack Pyburn was claimed on waivers by the Chiefs. He has informed LSU that he is withdrawing his claim in the NCAA's '5-for-5' eligibility litigation and will remain in the NFL rather than return to LSU, per his agents Christian Addison and Harold… pic.twitter.com/wfZNZpAqM1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2026

Chiefs lose RB Emari Demercado, OT Chu Godrick, CB Melvin Smith

The Chiefs did lose three players to the claim system. Running back Emari Demercado was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys after being shockingly cut by Kansas City, and offensive tackle Chukwuebuka "Jason" Godrick landed with the Miami Dolphins.

Cornerback Melvin Smith exited the Chiefs' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks with a ribs injury but is apparently healthy enough to find work elsewhere. He's set to become a member of the Tennessee Titans once Monday's claims are processed.

Three Chiefs return to team, land on injured reserve

Pointed out by Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, three players returned to Kansas City after clearing waivers with injury designations.

Quarterback Chris Oladokun, who missed the Seahawks game due to being in concussion protocol, headlines the list. Backup interior offensive lineman C.J. Hanson is also in the group; he spent time on the practice squad a year ago after failing to make the initial 53.

Running back EJ Smith, son of NFL Hall of Fame halfback Emmett Smith, completes the list.

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