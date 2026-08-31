NFL Roster Cuts: Biggest Snubs From Kansas City Chiefs' Initial 53-Man Roster

At long last, the Kansas City Chiefs unveiled their official 53-man roster ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. In typical Chiefs fashion, the announcement came two hours after the 5 p.m. CT deadline, but the roster is here nonetheless.

There weren't too many egregious snubs in K.C.'s final selections, but several notable players were cut. Among them were a handful of veterans and training camp standouts who had put themselves in the mix for a roster spot.



The following three players are among the most notable names the Chiefs decided to move on from yesterday.

OT Esa Pole

We wrote yesterday about how the trades for Joshua Ezeudu and Diego Pounds could push Pole out of a roster spot. In all honesty, I thought veteran guard Mark Caliendo would have been the first to go before Pole, but the Chiefs decided to keep Caliendo on the active roster.



This came as a bit of a surprise, as it appeared Kansas City was going to use Ezeudu on the interior line to replace Caliendo. Furthermore, the Chiefs clearly like what they've seen from Pounds, choosing to keep him over a player who fared decently across four starts at left tackle last season.

Once considered a candidate to compete with Jaylon Moore for right tackle reps, Pole now finds himself on the NFL waiver wire. Still, the moves show that the front office isn't satisfied with its depth at a position that remains a major concern.

WR Andrew Armstrong

It was almost a foregone conclusion that Armstrong would be left off, as the Chiefs like what Nikko Remigio brings as a special teams asset. However, it would have been a pretty cool story had he been one of the six receivers selected.

The undrafted second-year wideout out of Arkansas bounced between the Dolphins and Lions as a rookie but was never elevated to either team's 53-man roster. He appeared to find a new footing with the Chiefs, developing strong chemistry with Patrick Mahomes.

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (85) catches a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standing at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Armstrong was the tallest receiver on the roster. His size helped make him one of the team's best blocking receivers, according to members of the coaching staff.

Armstrong finished the preseason strong with a five-catch, 54-yard performance against the Seahawks, but that wasn't enough to convince the decision-makers. K.C. has expressed a desire to bring him back onto the practice squad, though, so his time in the red and gold may not be over just yet.

RB Emari Demercado

Demercado was once considered a candidate to win the RB2 job when he signed with the Chiefs this offseason. However, he was eventually beaten out by emerging rookie phenom Emmett Johnson and Brashard Smith for the final tailback spots, with Kansas City ultimately deciding to carry just three running backs to open the year.

Entering his fourth season in the league, Demercado has specialized in the receiving game for most of his career, reeling in 50 catches throughout three years in Arizona. Having another veteran presence in the backfield to mentor the two youngsters ahead of him could have been beneficial.



Choosing Smith over Demercado was the right choice, as he brings more to the table on special teams and showed plenty of promise in the final week of the preseason running the ball (16 carries, 72 yards). Even so, rostering just three running backs to open the season is a bit surprising.

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