Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed Visiting Chiefs – Time for a Reunion in KC?

A familiar face is back in the Kansas City Chiefs' team facilities.

Former Chiefs and Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is visiting the Chiefs on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Sneed, now 29 years old, began his NFL career in Kansas City as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He became a core member of Steve Spagnuolo's defensive backfield and helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls before he was traded to Tennessee for a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick-swap ahead of the 2024 season.

Sneed's time with the Titans was marred by injury, limiting him to just 12 games in two seasons with the team. This spring, Tennessee released Sneed to save more than $11 million in salary cap space.

Should the Chiefs sign L'Jarius Sneed?

In May, Jordan Foote of Chiefs On SI addressed the idea of the team reuniting with Sneed.

"Let's get this out of the way: Sneed is now 29 years old and multiple campaigns removed from his last elite-level season," Foote began. "He's appeared in just 12 games over the last two years, surrendering a 107.7 passer rating and 13.6 yards per completion in coverage. Bringing him in would be a calculated risk.

"With that said, if a Chief again, Sneed wouldn't be asked to fulfill the same role he had in the past. With first-round pick Mansoor Delane starting and the duo of Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton also present, the veteran could play a supporting role and provide valuable scheme familiarity and leadership while the coaching staff assesses whether he can still play."

It's all about health with Sneed. In Tennessee, he played 12 total games with a knee that caused consistent trouble. In KC, health wasn't much of an issue, missing three games total over his final three years there.



When healthy, he's awesome. But that's a big question. https://t.co/0NeBlbC2c5 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) June 4, 2026

Considering the losses Spagnuolo has weathered this offseason, including the departure of cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook, Sneed's familiarity with the defense would make him an outlier in KC's defense for 2026.

A return for Sneed would not guarantee a starting role (or, perhaps, even a roster spot after training camp), but if he can return to health and offer even a glimpse of his previous highs in Kansas City, it would be a logical reunion for both parties.

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