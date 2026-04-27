Three Most Intriguing Chiefs UDFA Signings After 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft may be over, but that doesn't mean the Kansas City Chiefs are done adding talent to their 90-man offseason roster.

In the aftermath of the draft, general manager Brett Veach is hard at work leaving no stones unturned. There's plenty to learn about the team and its draft class, and numerous other undrafted free agent names are joining the fold as the month of April comes to a close.

Kansas City has reportedly agreed to terms with a multitude of UDFAs, also inviting numerous others to its upcoming rookie minicamp. Out of a loaded group, three particular players manage to stand out as ones to keep an eye on.

Check out the full Chiefs On SI 2026 NFL Draft recap and UDFA tracker for a comprehensive breakdown of the latest news.

Three Chiefs UDFA Signings Worth Monitoring

Let's dive into the top Chiefs UDFA signings, what they bring to the table and how they could factor into plans for minicamp and beyond.

Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell

Jeff Caldwell was a late bloomer in the draft process — so much so that he still didn't even hear his name called over the weekend.

It's understandable, as Caldwell is already 23 years old and mustered all of 478 yards and six touchdowns during his lone season with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Before that, he was a multi-year player at Lindenwood prior to making the jump to the FBS level.

The pluses with Caldwell's profile are evident. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 216 pounds, he's a freak of nature who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash with an absurd 42-inch vertical jump. His 10.0 Relative Athletic Score is a massive feather in his cap as he attempts to latch on in the NFL.

This pickup will remind many of Justyn Ross years ago. Caldwell, too, isn't a refined route runner and undoubtedly needs a lot of work before being anything but a vertical or red-zone threat. He's as traits-y as it gets for a UDFA, though.

Projected role: End-of-roster depth who could produce highlights in offense-oriented practices.

The Chiefs are getting a real one@Jeff_Caldwell_8 pic.twitter.com/MOWp2BzVyp — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) April 26, 2026

Iowa S Xavier Nwankpa

A four-year player at Iowa, safety Xavier Nwankpa has 52 games of experience under his belt. His resume speaks for itself, as evidenced by his 171 tackles (three for loss), four pass breakups and three interceptions.

An All-Big Ten selection in his final campaign with the Hawkeyes, Nwankpa followed that up by running a 4.48 40 time and measuring up at 6-foot-2. His athleticism is obvious, especially when moving north-south.

Nwankpa is an aggressive player who can click-and-close in the secondary. He tackles well and shoots out of a cannon, which could give him an inside track to find work on special teams.

The downsides with Nwankpa's game primarily stem from coverage, which is ironic due to his role as a primary free safety. He lacks instincts and loses much of the hair-on-fire style he possesses when moving downhill. Still, per Pro Football Focus, he did log 837 snaps in the box and another 348 in the slot in college.

Nwankpa's polarizing profile offers clear strengths and weaknesses as he transitions to the NFL.

Projected role: Developmental safety with a potential practice squad ceiling for the 2026-27 season.

Nebraska S DeShon Singleton

A teammate of running back Emmett Johnson at Nebraska, safety DeShon Singleton played in 25 games during his last two years with the program. In that timeframe, he recorded 141 tackles (five for loss) with seven pass breakups, three interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Similar to Nwankpa, Singleton's duality takes center stage. On the plus side, he's a well-built defensive back and doesn't shy away from a challenge. His upside in run defense is nice, as is his experience in multiple roles. He played 688 snaps in the box in college, in addition to 581 as a free safety and 337 in the slot.

Singleton is best when operating in tight windows. Asking him to cover immense ground on the back end is a poor choice. His size and physicality should intrigue teams, and it clearly did for the Chiefs. While his vertical athleticism is impressive, he tested poorly from an agility standpoint.

Like most UDFA defensive backs, special teams might make or break Singleton's candidacy to stick on the 90-man roster.

Projected role: Competitive defensive back depth whose length of tenure in Kansas City could be determined by fit in scheme.