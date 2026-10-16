ESPN Matchup Predictor Analyzes Chiefs vs. Chargers Divisional Showdown in Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs should be well-rested coming off their bye, but Andy Reid's squad is getting right back into the action with a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's a classic example of an unstoppable force versus an immovable object: an unbeaten Chiefs team hosting a winless Los Angeles squad desperate for answers.

KC is among the favorites in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl in early projections. Patrick Mahomes is back to his MVP form after tearing his ACL against this same Chargers team a year ago, and the addition of running back Kenneth Walker has transformed the offense into a juggernaut.



Can LA turn its campaign around and pull off an upset in Arrowhead Stadium this weekend? Let's take a look at what ESPN's Matchup Predictor says heading into kickoff.

Chargers at Chiefs: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

Justin Herbert and Mahomes have had some great battles over the years, though this matchup comes under unusual circumstances. The Chargers haven't started a season 0-5 since the team was still based in San Diego more than 20 years ago.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Chiefs 73.5%, Chargers 26.3%.

Despite their dismal record, the Chargers still have a decent chance of coming out on top Sunday, according to the matchup predictor. For context, before the bye, the computer model only gave the Chiefs a 3.5% greater chance of beating an undefeated Raiders team on the road.

Chiefs on SI's Take

The Chargers are far out of the divisional race and likely out of playoff contention, but Jim Harbaugh's squad isn't as awful as its start suggests. It's hard to imagine a team of this caliber finishing with just four or five wins.

LA suffered inexplicable defeats to the Raiders and Cardinals early in the season. Just when they appeared poised to finally get into the win column last week, the Chargers collapsed in the fourth quarter against fellow AFC West opponent, the Denver Broncos.



The matchup predictor gives the Chargers better than a one-in-four chance against KC, suggesting a win may not be too far off the radar for Los Angeles, whether it comes this week or next. The Chargers can't head into November without a single victory... right?

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing to monitor is the Chiefs' receiving situation, as Tyquan Thornton will be sidelined for an extended period and Rashee Rice is likely to miss the game with a lingering hamstring injury. That means the offense will lean heavily on Walker and Travis Kelce to carry the load.

If the Chargers are going to put up a fight, Herbert has to pick up his play — point-blank, period. It's been a humiliating stretch for someone who is usually considered one of the AFC's best signal-callers, as he's thrown seven interceptions to his five touchdowns in 2026.

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