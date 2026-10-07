Three Things Andy Reid and the Chiefs Need to Correct Going Into the Bye

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of two NFL teams on bye this week, giving Andy Reid's group some additional rest after its strong 4-0 start. KC could certainly use the break after its grueling rivalry win over the Raiders this past Sunday.

While the Chiefs don't have a blemish on their record yet, there's always room for improvement. Certain aspects on both sides of the ball could be cleaned up as the squad gears up for a 13-week stretch without another break.



Let's take a look at three things Kansas City needs to improve upon during the bye.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Generating More Explosive Pass Plays

The biggest storyline for the Chiefs offense this year has been Kenneth Walker III, who's been better than anyone could have imagined in his first year donning the red and gold. He leads the league in rushing yards early on and is a serious candidate for AFC Offensive Player of the Year.

However, another encouraging factor is how Patrick Mahomes looks in his return from ACL surgery. He looks every bit like the Hall of Fame signal-caller he was before his rocky 2025 campaign.



Mahomes will really get put to the test over the next few weeks as Kansas City's wide receiving corps battles injuries. Breakout candidate Tyquan Thornton ended his career day versus the Raiders in heartbreaking fashion, dislocating his ankle and potentially missing the remainder of the regular season. Earlier in the contest, WR1 Rashee Rice also exited with a hamstring strain that could sideline him for some time.

Thornton was one of Kansas City's two downfield threats, which means Xavier Worthy will have to step up in his absence. The third-year wideout has been shaky thus far but recorded a season-high 71 yards last game, including a 41-yard catch that could have gone for a touchdown had Mahomes not slightly underthrown the ball.

Regardless of whether Rice's hamstring is long-term, Kansas City's deep passing attack will face a major challenge without Thornton in the mix. Walker's emergence on the ground could help open things up downfield with Eric Bieniemy's increased usage of play action.

2. Rushing the Passer

I want to preface this by saying the pass rush came alive in the second half against Vegas. The defensive front finally started to generate pressure after halftime, which ultimately contributed to Kansas City's late stops.



With that being said, the defensive line needs to see tangible results sooner rather than later. The Chiefs have yet to log a sack since the opening victory over Denver, going more than 190 minutes without getting to the opposing quarterback.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite having the immobile Kirk Cousins wrapped up multiple times this past weekend, the pass rush still failed to capitalize on its opportunities. George Karlaftis was the star of the show as he finished with 11 quarterback pressures, tied for the most in a game all year, yet even his fourth-quarter sack was wiped away by a penalty.

Simply put, KC needs more from pass rushers like Chris Jones, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and rookie R Mason Thomas. Finishing with a goose egg in the sack column every week isn't a sustainable formula for success.

1. Figuring Out the Offensive Line Situation

As if the Chiefs needed any more drama along the offensive line this year with Josh Simmons' bulging disc in his back, another issue surfaced on the left side of the trenches before Sunday's victory. Kingsley Suamataia was unexpectedly benched at left guard for Mike Caliendo due to a "coaching decision" which Coach Reid refused to clarify in his postgame presser.

Andy Reid addressing the benching of Kingsley Suamataia. “That is between Kingsley and I.” — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 5, 2026

Entering the bye, there are now two spots on Mahomes' blind side that are completely uncertain heading into Week 6. That's obviously not ideal for your superstar quarterback who underwent a grueling rehab process this offseason.

Mahomes took a lot of rough hits from the Raiders' front four, and Chiefs fans surely don't want to envision another scenario where something goes awry with his lower body. Things won't get any easier when Kansas City faces a dominant edge-rusher duo in Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu next weekend.



There have to be corrections made in the film room during this extended rest period. And obviously, having one of Simmons and/or Suamataia back on the field wouldn't hurt.

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