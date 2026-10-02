ESPN Matchup Predictor Analyzes Chiefs vs. Raiders Rivalry Showdown in Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are set to continue one of the AFC's most historic rivalries this Sunday, but this year's matchup comes with more intrigue than we've seen in recent seasons. Las Vegas has jumped out to a 3-0 record under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, including impressive wins over the Chargers and Saints.

KC has matched that perfect record and looks much more like its usual self with Patrick Mahomes back on the field following last year's injury. With both squads entering this AFC West clash unbeaten, Allegiant Stadium should be rocking as the Raiders look to take sole possession of the division lead.



Sportsbooks currently have the Chiefs as a four to five-point favorite, but what does the ESPN Matchup Predictor forecast for this road clash? Here's the probability of victory for each team according to the computer model.

Chiefs at Raiders: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

Between Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby, this is a star-studded contest, but only one team can come out on top.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Chiefs 70.0%, Raiders 29.8%.

The matchup predictor gives the Chiefs a 70% chance of leaving Vegas with a win, despite the Raiders' strong start. It's safe to say that Kubiak and Co. have a lot more to prove before they can be considered favorites over one of the league's top Super Bowl contenders.

Chiefs on SI's Take

Chiefs fans probably want to believe Las Vegas' start is a fluke, and that could absolutely be true. However, it's hard to refute how impressive the Raiders have been through the first three weeks.

While Vegas doesn't have Super Bowl aspirations like KC, the future looks bright under Kubiak. They've gone from an undisciplined, sloppy football team to a respectable and much more polished unit.



Thirty-eight-year-old Kirk Cousins has been a revelation in his first year in the silver and black, throwing for an NFL-best nine touchdowns so far. On the other side of the ball, the defense leads the league with nine takeaways and is the only team in the NFL that hasn't allowed a point in the fourth quarter all season.

That success may not be sustainable against a potent Chiefs offense, though. Kenneth Walker boasts an NFL-best 360 rushing yards and just took home the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award, the first of what could be many pieces of hardware during his Chiefs tenure.



While Kansas City's defense has left something to be desired, it's surprisingly surrendering only 16.7 points per game. It's only a matter of time before veterans like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis start wreaking havoc in the backfield.

Ultimately, there's a lot at stake for this Raiders team, which doesn't want the hype surrounding it to fizzle out with a bad loss to its biggest rival. Mahomes and Andy Reid have certainly been part of much more important games over the past decade together, but that doesn't mean they won't feel the intensity of this early-season showdown. Don't be surprised if the Raiders keep this one close throughout the evening.

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