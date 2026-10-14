Josh Simmons Returns to Practice, Rashee Rice's Status Uncertain for Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs announced a mixed bag of injury news on Wednesday, as two key offensive starters entered Week 6 with injury uncertainty.

Beginning his Wednesday media availability, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) and left tackle Josh Simmons (back).

"As far as the injuries go, Rashee will be the only one that doesn't go today," Reid said. "Everybody else is scheduled to do something."

Josh Simmons returns to practice

Reid's statement means that Simmons will return to practice in some capacity on Wednesday, marking his first return to the field since mid-August, when he suffered a back injury late in training camp.

On September 30, Reid explained that Simmons has been dealing with a bulging disc in his lower back, which had "kind of hindered the strength of his leg," according to Reid.

On Wednesday, Reid clarified that Simmons still has some hurdles to clear before fully returning.

"We're just gonna ease him back in," Reid said. "Ease him into practice. He's gonna practice, but it'll be on a limited basis."

In Simmons' absence, undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson has played left tackle, while veteran Jaylon Moore has remained on the right side. Reid was asked what the plan would be at right tackle when Simmons returns.

"I haven't even gone there," Reid said. "I'm just glad that [Simmons] is having a chance to come back, for sure. You start dealing with backs, you've got to ease it back in if you can get back in at all, so we'll just see how he does. So I haven't really even gone there. I know [Simmons] has wanted to get back out there, and this is the first step of that."

Rashee Rice's timeline to return

Rice exited the Chiefs' Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury that ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the game.

On Wednesday, Reid was asked if he anticipated Rice returning to practice later this week

"We'll see how it goes," Reid said. "He's actually feeling pretty good as he goes here, so we'll see. Those things, you start dealing with hamstrings, and it could be a week, could be two weeks, you don't know, but I know he's eager to get back in."

The Chiefs are already dealing with one serious injury in the receiver room, as Tyquan Thornton has been placed on injured reserve due to his season-threatening ankle dislocation that he suffered later in the Chiefs' win over the Raiders. As Thornton was placed on IR, the team reunited with veteran receiver Justin Watson, who signed to Kansas City's practice squad.

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