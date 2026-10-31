ESPN Matchup Predictor Analyzes Chiefs vs. Broncos Divisional Showdown in Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 5-0 start to open the 2026 NFL campaign, but they ran into a brick wall last week in a prime time showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. Before Andy Reid's squad could even blink, the Chiefs are suddenly in danger of surrendering the AFC West lead when they take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High tomorrow.

These division rivals have already faced off earlier this season, when Kansas City took care of business 31-10 in the regular season opener. However, the Broncos have strung together a three-game winning streak during which they have allowed fewer than 16 points per contest.



Many Chiefs fans have grown increasingly concerned about the state of the offense after its horrendous three-point showing on Sunday Night Football. When opposing defenses take away Kenneth Walker, KC has struggled to get anything going and create explosive plays.

This will undoubtedly be the most pivotal game of the Chiefs' season to date. Let's dive into what the ESPN Matchup Predictor believes will transpire in this AFC West clash.

Chiefs at Broncos: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

Even with a comparable record on paper, the matchup predictor still gives the Chiefs a slight edge tomorrow evening.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Chiefs 55.7%, Broncos 44.0%.

The Chiefs have now been matchup predictor favorites in every game they've played this season.

Chiefs on SI's Take

Amid a week filled with the Chiefs being embroiled in controversy, it's important to remember that a crucial contest awaits them. They desperately need to avoid falling in their second consecutive loss and relinquishing the division lead.

Things can only trend upward for this Chiefs offense, which mustered up 213 total yards and one field goal a week ago. Now that the outside noise about Kenneth Walker's return to Seattle can be put to bed, the hope is that he and Patrick Mahomes will get back to what they were doing earlier this year.

As for Denver, much has been made about Bo Nix and his inability to move the ball downfield, but the Broncos have been winning in spite of his questionable quarterback play. His defense bailed him out time and time again in an overtime thriller two weeks ago, when the Broncos outplayed the Seahawks and won on a walk-off field goal by Wil Lutz.

Ja'Quan McMillian read this PERFECTLY.



SEAvsDEN on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1igvuDtROG — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2026

It makes you wonder how a team that ranks in the bottom three of the NFL in offensive yards has a 5-2 record with several solid wins. While the Broncos look mediocre using the eye test, their record keeps proving everyone wrong.

There's no question that the Chiefs have the better offense of these two teams, but the bigger question is whether they can find their footing early or if Denver's defense will stifle it from the jump. If the Broncos can force the Chiefs into playing their brand of football and turn this into a closely contested, defense-oriented matchup, that's where things could get dicey for KC.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.