During the absolute peak of the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty, their AFC West games didn't quite feel like rivalries. For the most part, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company dominated in outings against the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders while securing a lengthy string of division titles.

With that streak snapped and Kansas City's run of success coming to at least a temporary halt last season, are rivalries in the division back? Week 1's contest versus the Broncos certainly felt like it. Will Sunday's Week 1 showdown with the Raiders follow suit?

Speaking to the media this week, Mahomes downplayed that angle and instead propped up undefeated Las Vegas for flashing plenty of talent on defense and possessing enough offense to potentially make Sunday's clash difficult.

"I mean, they've brought in a lot of guys who are really good football players, and they've added young [and] talented guys in there as well," Mahomes said. "Obviously, it starts with Maxx (Crosby) and their defensive line and being able to protect, being able to run the ball and do stuff like that, but they have great players everywhere.

"They fly to the football, and I think what you said is they turn the football over, which is huge in this league. We'll have to match their intensity and we'll have to execute at a high level, but it'll be a great challenge for us. We're excited for it."

Regardless of how legitimate it is or who the games were against, it's hard to disagree with Mahomes' logic. Heading into Week 4, coordinator Rob Leonard's group sits fourth in points and seventh in yards allowed per drive. Not only that, but it's first in interceptions and overall forced turnover percentage at 25.7%. This is a hungry, feisty and opportunistic unit that is lacking in star power for the most part but is performing like a synchronized sum of its parts.

There is one high-profile piece, though, that has a long history of attempting to stop the Chiefs. Defensive end Maxx Crosby has faced Kansas City on 13 occasions since entering the league in 2019, recording six sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss in that span. He's the leader of a side of the ball that's ceding the lowest EPA per dropback (-0.127, via RBSDM) in 2026, and he's doing so all while maintaining a 15.6% pressure rate that, per NFL Pro, is his best since 2021.

Crosby's enjoyed several head-to-head battles with Mahomes, which the two-time MVP remembers quite well. Despite being an intradivision foe, Crosby is someone KC's own superstar respects tremendously.

"He's one of the best competitors in the league," Mahomes said of Crosby. "I think that's where the respect comes from, is that we kind of have that mutual want to be the best on the field when we're out there. When you get to go against those guys, it brings out the best in you.

"There's a ton of respect for how he plays the game of football, how he competes and the man that he is. For me, I just know when I step on that football field, I'm going to need my best because he's going to bring his best. I think that's when you get the best games out there."

It's abundantly clear that neither Mahomes nor head coach Andy Reid is taking the Raiders lightly. Especially with Kansas City entering hostile territory in an Allegiant Stadium that those in Chiefs circles have dubbed "Arrowhead West," nothing figures to come easy in Week 4. This may no longer be the days of yesteryear, in which Reid's crew has ripped off nine wins in 11 tries.

This one means something, even if it's lacking some bitterness.

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