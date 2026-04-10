Fit Facts: 3 Reasons Bain Would Seamlessly Spur Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At some point in his NFL career, Rueben Bain and his marketing team might embrace the T-rex image. Merch, hashtags, a logo depicting the edge rusher as a carnivore menacing quarterbacks with dagger-like teeth.

Will that logo show him in a Chiefs uniform? Possibly, but Bain should still embrace the comparison to the dinosaur perched atop the food chain.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Just two weeks before the draft, the narrative that short arms will keep Bain from affecting NFL quarterbacks is already evaporating. Last season, Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr didn’t even know Bain’s arms were an issue after Bain intercepted and sacked Carr in the fourth quarter to preserve Miami’s 27-24 Week 1 win.

“He is a clutch pass rusher,” analyst Kevin Clark said on Thursday’s edition of NFL Live. “That's a position we don't talk about as having clutch traits or needing clutch traits. He was setting up that line all game for the last possession when C.J. Carr got mauled. I'm sorry, that's the only way to put it. He was mauled on that last possession.”

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after sacking Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (not pictured) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain did a lot of mauling with his short arms over three seasons at Miami. And considering he might not get to the Chiefs at No. 9 overall, Kansas City wanted to ensure he got to them on Thursday. Bain visited the Chiefs on a top-30 visit Thursday.

No one needs to tell Brett Veach and Steve Spagnuolo what Bain can do for their defense. But for those who still have doubts, here are three facts about Bain’s time with the Hurricanes and how they translate to the Chiefs.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Anemic pressure in 2025

Of 115 edge rushers graded by Pro Football Focus in 2025, George Karlaftis generated the No. 24 pass-rush grade, Charles Omenihu was No. 90, Mike Dannas was 98th and Ashton Gillotte was next to last, 114. No wonder the Chiefs allowed third-down conversions at the NFL’s fourth-highest rate (43.56 percent).

Bain would thrive in Kansas City, and Spagnuolo could move him around the line to capitalize on one-on-one matchups – just as the coordinator has done with Chris Jones since 2019.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) avoids a sack by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No stranger to huge games

In four College Football Playoff games, Bain generated 23 pressures (sacks, quarterback hits and hurries). That number over the course of the 2025 regular season would’ve ranked among the nation’s top 20.

“To me,” Clark added, “the most important part of Rueben Bain with the Chiefs is how many big games he excelled in.

“When you just think about what he was able to do against Ohio State, nine pressures alone, what he was able to do against Notre Dame.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The final stanza

Kansas City had only nine sacks in the fourth quarter last season. Bain, meanwhile, led the FBS level with 25 fourth-quarter pressures.