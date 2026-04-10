Fit Facts: 3 Reasons Bain Would Seamlessly Spur Chiefs
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At some point in his NFL career, Rueben Bain and his marketing team might embrace the T-rex image. Merch, hashtags, a logo depicting the edge rusher as a carnivore menacing quarterbacks with dagger-like teeth.
Will that logo show him in a Chiefs uniform? Possibly, but Bain should still embrace the comparison to the dinosaur perched atop the food chain.
Just two weeks before the draft, the narrative that short arms will keep Bain from affecting NFL quarterbacks is already evaporating. Last season, Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr didn’t even know Bain’s arms were an issue after Bain intercepted and sacked Carr in the fourth quarter to preserve Miami’s 27-24 Week 1 win.
“He is a clutch pass rusher,” analyst Kevin Clark said on Thursday’s edition of NFL Live. “That's a position we don't talk about as having clutch traits or needing clutch traits. He was setting up that line all game for the last possession when C.J. Carr got mauled. I'm sorry, that's the only way to put it. He was mauled on that last possession.”
Bain did a lot of mauling with his short arms over three seasons at Miami. And considering he might not get to the Chiefs at No. 9 overall, Kansas City wanted to ensure he got to them on Thursday. Bain visited the Chiefs on a top-30 visit Thursday.
No one needs to tell Brett Veach and Steve Spagnuolo what Bain can do for their defense. But for those who still have doubts, here are three facts about Bain’s time with the Hurricanes and how they translate to the Chiefs.
Anemic pressure in 2025
Of 115 edge rushers graded by Pro Football Focus in 2025, George Karlaftis generated the No. 24 pass-rush grade, Charles Omenihu was No. 90, Mike Dannas was 98th and Ashton Gillotte was next to last, 114. No wonder the Chiefs allowed third-down conversions at the NFL’s fourth-highest rate (43.56 percent).
Bain would thrive in Kansas City, and Spagnuolo could move him around the line to capitalize on one-on-one matchups – just as the coordinator has done with Chris Jones since 2019.
No stranger to huge games
In four College Football Playoff games, Bain generated 23 pressures (sacks, quarterback hits and hurries). That number over the course of the 2025 regular season would’ve ranked among the nation’s top 20.
“To me,” Clark added, “the most important part of Rueben Bain with the Chiefs is how many big games he excelled in.
“When you just think about what he was able to do against Ohio State, nine pressures alone, what he was able to do against Notre Dame.”
The final stanza
Kansas City had only nine sacks in the fourth quarter last season. Bain, meanwhile, led the FBS level with 25 fourth-quarter pressures.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert