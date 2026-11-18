For those who may not be familiar with the cultural behemoth that is Grand Theft Auto VI, let's put it into context. The game, set to release on Thursday, is rumored to have cost more than $1 billion to develop. It has reportedly made more than $1.5 billion before being officially released.

For comparison, the NFL's salary cap in 2026 is set at just over $301 million per team.

So, with a new GTA just around the corner, let's take this tenuous link as an opportunity to review the Chiefs' 2026 salary cap and decide which players are underperforming on their substantial deals and which ones might be justifying their large cap hit.

Full-on car chase: Harrison Butker ($7.3 million)

While a $7 million cap hit isn't an outrageous number in a vaccuum, it is enough to make Harrison Butker the league's most expensive kicker in 2026. His $7.3 million cap hit narrowly outpaces Seattle's Jayson Myers ($7.2 million), but Butker and Myers have a $1.5 million lead on third place and beyond.

Of course, if you're reading Chiefs On SI, you don't need me to over-explain Butker's disastrous 2026 season so far. The team signed Justin Tucker to their practice squad and just worked out veteran kicker Matt Prater this week.

Still, the Chiefs are publicly holding out hope that Butker can stabilize this year. Could he return to something resembling his previous form by playoff time? It's possible! Will he have provided the kind of confidence and consistency that $7 million typically buys? Definitely not.

Evading pursuit: Chris Jones ($44.85 million)

If there's any player who I expect an argument about, it's star defensive tackle Chris Jones. Through half the season, has he been worth nearly $45 million? No, that's an enormous number and makes him the priciest defender in the NFL this year.

The second-highest interior defensive lineman cap hit in the league belongs to Alim McNeill at $29 million, while the highest cap number for an edge rusher is T.J. Watt's $42 million. According to Spotrac, Jones has the third-highest cap hit in the entire NFL this season, behind only Matthew Stafford and Justin Herbert.

Has Jones been the best defender in football this season? No. So you'd assume his cap hit is borderline criminal, right? It's still not that simple for me.

If the 32-year-old Jones was having a better season and showing fewer signs of slowing down, I think the Chiefs would have restructured his contract by now. On his current deal, this '26 cap hit is his highest number, taking up nearly 15% of the Chiefs' cap. But any effort to restructure Jones' deal would move money into future seasons, making it harder to part with Jones in years to come. If the Chiefs wanted to cut Jones before the 2027 season, they'd free up $18.6 million in cap space but hold $19.5 in dead cap. If KC keeps Jones at his $38 million hit in '27, they could clear up $35 million in 2028 with "only" $9.75 in dead money.

Despite only having three sacks this season (with two coming against the New York Jets two weeks ago), I'm not sure that Jones' future has been decided. If he can regain his game-wrecking gear down the stretch while commanding attention from opposing offenses, he's still an extremely valuable player. Plus, I still just can't fault the Chiefs for being willing to overpay a franchise cornerstone in order to keep the defense's most important player under contract through the back end of his career while they continue to chase Super Bowls.

Is it a great contract for the Chiefs? No. Do I still understand why and how Kansas City agreed to a deal that would pay a 32-year-old $45 million this season? I do.

On probation: Jaylon Moore ($18.7 million)

Jaylon Moore's time with the Chiefs has never really gone according to plan. He was expected to be the team's starting left tackle until they drafted Josh Simmons shortly after signing Moore in free agency, leaving Moore to move into a swing-tackle role behind Simmons and Jawaan Taylor in 2025. After starting six games in '25, Moore appeared to be in some level of competition with undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson for the right tackle position in training camp this summer. Moore looked to win the job before Simmons suffered a back injury, leaving Benson to take over on the left side.

This year, Moore has not performed particularly well on the right side while carrying the team's third-highest cap hit.

Free agent tackles are expensive because it's a tough position to confidently fill out and great players rarely hit the open market, but there's no real argument that Moore has met his contract numbers across his two-year, $30 million deal. I never cared which side of the line Moore played on, as long as he was a positive force. Unfortunately, it's hard to say that he's been much more than passable.

Turning it around: Kristian Fulton ($13 million)

Kristian Fulton's two-year, $20 million contract looked like a borderline disaster last season, when Fulton never seemed to get fully into the mix at corner until he got more opportunity (and played well) at the very end of the year.

The Chiefs could have cut Fulton this offseason to free up $5 million with an $8 million cap hit, but through '26, Fulton has made an argument to justify his salary, even as the team's third corner.

Second-year third-round pick Nohl Williams has been the team's most consistent cornerback, playing 94% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps, while No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane (54%) has been excellent when he hasn't been sidelined due to a recurring shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Fulton (47%) has been very good in his part-time role. Is $13 million an expensive No. 3 corner? Sure, but with Delane's injury and so much youth in the room, Fulton's cap hit is large, not egregious.

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