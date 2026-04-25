R Mason Thomas Reacts to Being Selected in Second Round by Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas expressed surprise when the Chiefs selected him in the second round (40th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

And part of it might have been because of limited contact during the predraft process.

“I didn’t expect this,” Mason said Friday night during a Zoom teleconference with the Chiefs media corps. “I had a formal meeting with them.

“I know (linebacker) Ethan Downs, another OU alumni that is at the Chiefs, but I didn’t necessarily, I didn’t know who it was once the second round started.”

Nevertheless, the unexpected moment didn’t damper Mason’s enthusiasm during his draft party, which saw him surrounded by family and close friends.

“I was surprised, I was excited,” he said. “There was a lot of noise, but that was the main three.”

Mason adds depth to the edges, which was a need entering the offseason, and he joins pass rushers George Karlaftis, Ashton Gillotte, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Tyreke Smith on the current roster.

While the 6-foot-2, 241-pound Mason could be viewed by some as an undersized player in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, he comes with collegiate production.

In four seasons at Oklahoma, Mason appeared in 42 games with 20 starts, totaling 65 tackles (40 solo), 17 sacks, garnering second-team All-American honors from The Associated Press.

He enthusiastically looks forward to joining the Chiefs because of what the team stands for.

“The traditions, the winning program, how they do it, what they do,” Mason said. “I’m excited to know the ins and outs of what they actually do because you know on the outside of it, you don’t necessarily know.

“Even on the outside, it’s different when you experience it on your own.”

Meanwhile, Mason joins first-round picks, cornerback Mansoor Delane (sixth overall) and defensive tackle Peter Woods (29th overall), as the Chiefs’ selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The last time the Chiefs selected three straight defensive players to start a draft came in 2018 with the selections of defensive end Breeland Speaks, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

The Chiefs eventually made it four in a row in 2018 with the selection of safety Armani Watts before selecting wide receiver Tremon Smith to snap the defensive run.